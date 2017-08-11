ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Major Advances in Mini Brain Bioengineering
Explore the latest developments in brain organoid production.
Major Advances in Mini Brain Bioengineering
Major Advances in Mini Brain Bioengineering
Explore the latest developments in brain organoid production.
Explore the latest developments in brain organoid production.
Home
Subjects
human pluripotent stem cells
human pluripotent stem cells
On-Again, Off-Again Connections Advance Eye Regeneration
Iris Kulbatski, PhD
| Jul 10, 2023
| 3 min read
Researchers track neural connections between retinal cells in a dish to understand their therapeutic potential.
A New Way to Control Stem Cell Fate Using Gene Circuits
Elina Kadriu
| Feb 27, 2023
| 3 min read
Scientists engineered human pluripotent stem cells with synthetic gene circuits to control differentiation without human input.
Maximizing Sample Purity for Clinical Grade Cell Therapeutics
Sony Biotechnology Inc.
| Feb 10, 2023
| 1 min read
Explore a case study of human iPSC derived cardiomyocyte isolation and enrichment.
Building Better Organoids
Bio-Techne
| Aug 17, 2021
| 1 min read
Explore tissue-specific protocols for growing organoids from primary tissue or stem cells.
Human-Monkey Chimeras Shed Light on Development
Abby Olena, PhD
| Apr 15, 2021
| 3 min read
Human stem cells injected into early monkey embryos proliferate and contribute to multiple cell lineages over 20 days of embryonic development.
Promoting Stem Cell Growth and Self-Renewal In Vitro
The Scientist Creative Services Team in collaboration with MilliporeSigma
| Feb 19, 2021
| 2 min read
An engineered laminin substrate facilitates high-quality human stem cell cultures.
Human Cortical Organoids Model Neuronal Networks
Abby Olena, PhD
| Aug 29, 2019
| 4 min read
After growing in culture for a few months, the mini-brains produced rhythmic neural activity that strengthened over time.
Image of the Day: Embryoid
The Scientist
Staff
| Aug 11, 2017
| 1 min read
Using human pluripotent stem cells, scientists engineered an amniotic sac-like structure, potentially useful for uncovering the elusive cellular signals that lead to infertility.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT