ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Learn How Researchers are Building Brains
Major Advances in Mini Brain Bioengineering
Explore the latest developments in brain organoid production.
Major Advances in Mini Brain Bioengineering
Major Advances in Mini Brain Bioengineering

Explore the latest developments in brain organoid production.

Explore the latest developments in brain organoid production.

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. human pluripotent stem cells

human pluripotent stem cells

Conceptual dot-based image of an eye on a predominantly blue background.
On-Again, Off-Again Connections Advance Eye Regeneration
Iris Kulbatski, PhD | Jul 10, 2023 | 3 min read
Researchers track neural connections between retinal cells in a dish to understand their therapeutic potential.
A robotic hand adding a piece of DNA to an existing DNA strand to complete the sequence.
A New Way to Control Stem Cell Fate Using Gene Circuits
Elina Kadriu | Feb 27, 2023 | 3 min read
Scientists engineered human pluripotent stem cells with synthetic gene circuits to control differentiation without human input.
Learn About the Potential of a GMP Compliant Closed Cell Isolation System
Maximizing Sample Purity for Clinical Grade Cell Therapeutics
Sony Biotechnology Inc. | Feb 10, 2023 | 1 min read
Explore a case study of human iPSC derived cardiomyocyte isolation and enrichment. 
Explore tissue-specific organoid protocols
Building Better Organoids
Bio-Techne | Aug 17, 2021 | 1 min read
Explore tissue-specific protocols for growing organoids from primary tissue or stem cells.
Human-Monkey Chimeras Shed Light on Development
Abby Olena, PhD | Apr 15, 2021 | 3 min read
Human stem cells injected into early monkey embryos proliferate and contribute to multiple cell lineages over 20 days of embryonic development.
Promoting Stem Cell Growth and Self-Renewal In Vitro
The Scientist Creative Services Team in collaboration with MilliporeSigma | Feb 19, 2021 | 2 min read
An engineered laminin substrate facilitates high-quality human stem cell cultures.
Human Cortical Organoids Model Neuronal Networks
Abby Olena, PhD | Aug 29, 2019 | 4 min read
After growing in culture for a few months, the mini-brains produced rhythmic neural activity that strengthened over time.
Image of the Day: Embryoid
The Scientist Staff | Aug 11, 2017 | 1 min read
Using human pluripotent stem cells, scientists engineered an amniotic sac-like structure, potentially useful for uncovering the elusive cellular signals that lead to infertility.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT