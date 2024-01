Coupling a diet low in calories, sugar, and protein with existing cancer drugs treats triple-negative breast cancer in mice, and low blood glucose is associated with better cancer outcomes in human patients.

A Fasting-Mimicking Diet Thwarts Breast Cancer in Mice

