Geckos injected with neural stem cells modified to block cartilage growth developed the skeletal and nervous components normally lacking from regrown tails.

Engineered Stem Cells Grant Geckos “Perfectly” Regenerated Tails

Engineered Stem Cells Grant Geckos “Perfectly” Regenerated Tails

Geckos injected with neural stem cells modified to block cartilage growth developed the skeletal and nervous components normally lacking from regrown tails.

Geckos injected with neural stem cells modified to block cartilage growth developed the skeletal and nervous components normally lacking from regrown tails.