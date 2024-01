New research in mice reveals why natural killer cells, normally effective at hunting cancer, are sometimes stopped in their tracks.

Protein Pilfered from Cancer Cells Thwarts Immune Attack

Protein Pilfered from Cancer Cells Thwarts Immune Attack

New research in mice reveals why natural killer cells, normally effective at hunting cancer, are sometimes stopped in their tracks.

New research in mice reveals why natural killer cells, normally effective at hunting cancer, are sometimes stopped in their tracks.