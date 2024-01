As the first clinical data become available on treating coronavirus patients with the cells, scientists are equivocal about the rationale for the intervention.

Are Mesenchymal Stem Cells a Promising Treatment for COVID-19?

Are Mesenchymal Stem Cells a Promising Treatment for COVID-19?

As the first clinical data become available on treating coronavirus patients with the cells, scientists are equivocal about the rationale for the intervention.

As the first clinical data become available on treating coronavirus patients with the cells, scientists are equivocal about the rationale for the intervention.