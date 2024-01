Milk fortifiers of human origin show no evident advantage in the development of the gut microbiota of premature infants over fortifiers derived from cows, while the intake of the mother’s own milk does, two studies suggest.

In Search of the Best Milk Recipe for Preemies’ Gut Bacteria

