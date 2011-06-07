ADVERTISEMENT
Niki Spahich, PhD
| Jun 20, 2022
| 1 min read
Anthony Richardson discusses what makes Staph especially dangerous for people with diabetes.
Advancing Disease Research with Mass Spectrometry
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| Sep 15, 2020
| 1 min read
Explore just how indispensible mass spectrometry is becoming to life science researchers.
New Class of Drugs Kills MRSA in Mice
Jim Daley
| Mar 28, 2018
| 2 min read
Researchers find two new antibiotics that offer promise in the fight against drug-resistant bacteria.
Nose Bacterium Inhibits
S. aureus
Growth
Kerry Grens
| Jul 27, 2016
| 1 min read
A study on microbe versus microbe battles within the human nose yields a new antibiotic.
Antibiotics From Scratch
Tanya Lewis
| May 18, 2016
| 3 min read
Scientists develop a method for synthesizing hundreds of new macrolide antibiotics.
Antibiotic Assistants
Ruth Williams
| Mar 9, 2016
| 3 min read
Scientists discover compounds that restore antibiotic efficacy against drug-resistant superbugs.
New Antibiotic from Soil Bacteria
Anna Azvolinsky
| Jan 7, 2015
| 3 min read
Researchers have isolated a new kind of antibiotic from a previously unknown and uncultured bacterial genus.
Fat to the Rescue
Jenny Rood
| Jan 5, 2015
| 2 min read
Adipocytes under the skin help fight infections by producing an antimicrobial agent.
FDA Approves Another New Antibiotic
Jyoti Madhusoodanan
| Jun 24, 2014
| 2 min read
Second new drug to treat methicillin-resistant
Staphylococcus aureus
approved under US Food and Drug Administration incentive program.
New Antibiotics to Combat Resistant Bugs
Rina Shaikh-Lesko
| Jun 6, 2014
| 1 min read
Two new drugs—one a single-dose antibiotic—have been developed to treat skin infections, including methicillin-reistant
Staphylococcus aureus
.
Predicting MRSA Toxicity
Tracy Vence
| Apr 10, 2014
| 1 min read
A comparative genomic study shows that researchers can use genetic signatures to predict the toxicity of methicillin-resistant
Staphylococcus aureus
isolates.
Thwarting Persistence
Abby Olena, PhD
| Nov 13, 2013
| 3 min read
Researchers show that activating an endogenous protease can eliminate bacterial persisters.
Re-sensitizing Resistant Bacteria
Dan Cossins
| May 2, 2013
| 3 min read
Researchers use a protein-lipid complex found in human breast milk to increase the activity of otherwise-ineffective antibiotics against drug-resistant pathogens.
Virus Versus Bacteria
Edyta Zielinska
| Apr 17, 2013
| 1 min read
A newly developed drug, modeled after a bacteria-infecting virus, is less likely to become antibiotic resistant.
Real-time Outbreak Sequencing
Dan Cossins
| Dec 19, 2012
| 4 min read
Sequencing the whole genomes of bacterial pathogens as they spread among hospital patients and health care workers could transform the control of infectious disease.
MRSA on the Loose
Beth Marie Mole
| Oct 21, 2012
| 2 min read
Wild animals are getting and spreading the deadly antibiotic-resistant bacteria.
Jumping Gene Linked to MRSA Spread
Megan Scudellari
| Apr 23, 2012
| 3 min read
A once rare mobile genetic element could be the cause of a MRSA epidemic in Chinese hospitals.
MRSA Found in Antibiotic-free Meat
Hannah Waters
| Feb 2, 2012
| 1 min read
Just because meat is labeled “antibiotic-free” doesn’t mean it’s antibiotic-resistant superbug-free.
A new cow-borne superbug
Bob Grant
| Jun 7, 2011
| 1 min read
As Germany grapples with an
E. coli
outbreak, a new strain of MRSA appears in Europe.
