nanobody
nanobody
Trimming Undruggable Cancer Targets
Deanna MacNeil, PhD
| Sep 13, 2023
| 4 min read
Researchers took aim at mucins, glycoproteins that protect cancer cells from drugs and the immune response, and engineered a revolutionary targeted tool for oncology and beyond.
Inhaled Antibody Fragments Protect Infected Animals Against COVID-19
Roni Dengler, PhD
| Jun 14, 2021
| 2 min read
Tiny but powerful nanobodies may be the innovation that snuffs out the pandemic.
Researchers Produce Alpaca Antibodies Using Yeast
Catherine Offord
| Feb 13, 2018
| 2 min read
With multiple applications in biomedicine, the antibodies can now be made quickly, cheaply, and without the need for an alpaca or one of its relatives.
