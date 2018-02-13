ADVERTISEMENT
Carolyn Bertozzi working in the laboratory with postdoctoral scholar Ula Gerling-Driessen
Trimming Undruggable Cancer Targets
Deanna MacNeil, PhD | Sep 13, 2023 | 4 min read
Researchers took aim at mucins, glycoproteins that protect cancer cells from drugs and the immune response, and engineered a revolutionary targeted tool for oncology and beyond.
Inhaled Antibody Fragments Protect Infected Animals Against COVID-19
Roni Dengler, PhD | Jun 14, 2021 | 2 min read
Tiny but powerful nanobodies may be the innovation that snuffs out the pandemic.
Researchers Produce Alpaca Antibodies Using Yeast
Catherine Offord | Feb 13, 2018 | 2 min read
With multiple applications in biomedicine, the antibodies can now be made quickly, cheaply, and without the need for an alpaca or one of its relatives.
