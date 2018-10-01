ADVERTISEMENT
Learn How Researchers are Building Brains
Major Advances in Mini Brain Bioengineering
Explore the latest developments in brain organoid production.
Major Advances in Mini Brain Bioengineering
Major Advances in Mini Brain Bioengineering

Explore the latest developments in brain organoid production.

Explore the latest developments in brain organoid production.

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. neurodevelopment

neurodevelopment

Artist&rsquo;s rendition of two X chromosomes in blue, with a glowing orange line swirling around one.
Male and Female Stem Cells Derived from One Donor in Scientific First
Dan Robitzski | Dec 22, 2022 | 3 min read
Studying otherwise identical XY, XX, X0, and XXY pluripotent stem cells will allow researchers to investigate sex-based differences in greater depth.
Three white mice
High-Fat Diet in Mice Affects Social Behavior Across Generations
Sophie Fessl, PhD | Oct 27, 2022 | 4 min read
Pups born to mice whose mothers had been fed a high-fat diet showed social deficits, a study shows. 
Gaining Biological Insights into Brain Development Using Single Cell Technologies
Gaining Biological Insights into Brain Development Using Single Cell Technologies
The Scientist Creative Services Team in collaboration with 10x Genomics | 1 min read
Richard Smith will discuss the importance of ionic flux in in utero neuronal development.
A cross-section of a mouse hypothalamus, where cells of the arcuate nucleus are shown in bright green at the bottom.
Methylation in Young Brains May Be Key to Obesity: Mouse Study
Alejandra Manjarrez, PhD | Oct 19, 2022 | 4 min read
Epigenetic events, such as methylation, during early brain development in mice occur in genomic regions associated with BMI in humans, according to a new study.
LAKSAMEE CAVE
Clinton Cave Investigates How Brain Cells Communicate
Andy Carstens | Sep 1, 2022 | 3 min read
The Middlebury College neuroscientist explores enzymes that affect brain cell development and neurodegeneration.
An illustration of a pregnant women wearing a mask, surrounded by microbes
How COVID-19 Affects Pregnancy
Amanda Heidt | Aug 16, 2022 | 10 min read
Evidence thus far shows that pregnant people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are at higher risk for severe disease and death, as well as complications in their pregnancies.
The brain&#39;s cerebellum
The Cerebellum’s Functions in Cognition, Emotion, and More
Diana Kwon | Aug 15, 2022 | 10+ min read
Once thought of as a mere motor coordination center, the “little brain” is now appreciated as participating in higher neurological processes.
Amyloid plaques on axons of neurons
The Misunderstood Proteins of Neurodegeneration
Catherine Offord | Aug 1, 2022 | 10+ min read
The normal functions of peptides that aggregate in Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and Huntington’s have been largely overlooked by scientists, but some argue that they are critical for understanding the development of disease.
illustration of brain with DNA strand coming out the top
Genetic Underpinnings of Brain Activity May Differ in Autism
Emily Harris, Spectrum | Jul 19, 2022 | 3 min read
A study finds that expression levels of certain genes that track with brain activity—particularly those involved in brain development—vary between people with autism and their non-autistic peers.
illustration of a brain divided into 4 puzzle pieces
Why Autism Therapies Have an Evidence Problem
Rachel Zamzow | Apr 14, 2022 | 7 min read
Some experts argue that better trials are needed before putting interventions into practice.
Four pregnant women sitting in chairs
Epigenetic Changes to Placenta Correlate with Maternal Depression
Chloe Tenn | Feb 1, 2022 | 2 min read
An epigenome-wide association study found more than a dozen methylation changes in placental DNA that correlated with expectant mothers’ self-reports of depression and stress during their pregnancy.
Man in glasses smiling, looking off camera
Legendary Child Psychiatrist Michael Rutter Dies
Lisa Winter | Nov 10, 2021 | 3 min read
He discovered that autism had strong genetic links.
One white mouse with red eyes runs on a blue exercise wheel, while another mouse stands with front paws on the wheel
Serious Infections Linked to Autism: Study
Abby Olena, PhD | Sep 17, 2021 | 5 min read
In both a mouse model and the hospital records of more than 3 million children, researchers found a connection between strong immune activation in males and later symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.
Study Looks for Effects of Fetal Exposure to Air Pollution
Jef Akst | Aug 1, 2021 | 5 min read
By measuring various pollutants in the immediate vicinity of pregnant women and tracking brain development of their children, researchers in Barcelona aim to untangle any influence the former has on the latter.
Hippocampal neurons are labeled in blue and purple on a black background
New Role for Leptin: Promoting Synapse Formation in Rat Neurons
Abby Olena, PhD | May 20, 2021 | 3 min read
The hormone, which is well known for regulating appetite, appears to influence neuronal development—a finding that could shed light on disorders such as autism that involve dysfunctional synapse formation.
Organoids Don’t Accurately Model Human Brain Development
Diana Kwon | Oct 23, 2019 | 5 min read
A new study suggests that growing in a stressful environment prevents “brains-in-a-dish” from growing in the same way as their in vivo counterparts.
pregnancy in utero air pollution exposure lung asthma neurodevelopment fine particulate matter
Pregnant Moms’ Air Pollution Exposure May Affect Babies’ Health
Chia-Yi Hou | Sep 23, 2019 | 5 min read
A number of epidemiological studies support a link between air quality and poor health outcomes, and researchers are searching for explanations in the lab.
Brain Surface Area Reveals Overlap in Genes, Intelligence, Evolution
Carolyn Wilke | Mar 4, 2019 | 5 min read
An analysis of the contours of more than 600 kids’ brains points to links between cerebral surface area and heritability in regions of the brain important in cognition.  
Maternal Obesity and Diabetes Linked to Autism in Children
Sukanya Charuchandra | Oct 1, 2018 | 5 min read
Inflammation may be a strong contender for the connection between mom’s weight and children’s neurodevelopment, according to lab studies on animals.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT