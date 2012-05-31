ADVERTISEMENT
The Smell of Food Affects Metabolism in Fasting Mice
The odor prompted the animals’ fat cells to release lipids into circulation.
The Smell of Food Affects Metabolism in Fasting Mice
The Smell of Food Affects Metabolism in Fasting Mice
The odor prompted the animals’ fat cells to release lipids into circulation.
The odor prompted the animals’ fat cells to release lipids into circulation.
Smelly Skin Compounds Draw Mosquitoes to Some People More than Others
Katherine Irving
| Oct 19, 2022
| 3 min read
People with more carboxylic acids in their body odor are more attractive to mosquitoes, a study finds.
Mosquitoes Drawn to Hosts Infected by Dengue, Zika
Patience Asanga
| Jun 30, 2022
| 4 min read
Flavivirus infections alter the skin microbiome of mice to increase the production of a sweet-smelling compound that attracts the viruses’ insect vectors, a study finds.
Researchers Discover What Attracts Mosquitoes to Humans
Sophie Fessl, PhD
| May 11, 2022
| 5 min read
A brain area of
Aedes aegypti
responds specifically to components of human sebum, a study finds.
Dogs: The New COVID-19 Rapid Test
Kerry Grens
| May 24, 2021
| 2 min read
Two studies this month point to pooches’ quick detection of SARS-CoV-2 on material that touched the skin of infected participants, although the pups’ accuracy does not match that of RT-PCR.
Dogs Are Teaching Machines to Sniff Out Cancer
Asher Jones
| Feb 18, 2021
| 5 min read
In a proof-of-concept study, researchers used dogs’ diagnoses of prostate cancer to inform a machine learning algorithm with the goal of one day detecting cancers with canine-level accuracy.
The Scientist
Speaks Podcast - Episode 12
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| Dec 22, 2020
| 1 min read
Decoding Smell: Demystifying Human Disease and Behavior
Once Is Enough For Long-Term Memory Formation in Bees
Ruth Williams
| May 1, 2020
| 3 min read
Honeybees can remember reward-associated odors three days after a single learning experience.
George Preti, Organic Chemist Who Studied Human Body Odors, Dies
Amy Schleunes
| Mar 20, 2020
| 3 min read
Over nearly 50 years, the Monell Chemical Senses Center chemist investigated a range of topics, from the smell of cancer to body odor’s effects on human physiology and behavior.
Synthetic Sandalwood Maintains Hair Growth in Human Tissue
Kerry Grens
| Sep 18, 2018
| 2 min read
The compound engages with a receptor in hair follicle cells and prevents skin cells from dying.
Children With Malaria Smell More Attractive to Mosquitoes
Shawna Williams
| Apr 17, 2018
| 2 min read
The parasite changes people’s scent, primarily due to an increase in aldehydes.
Study: Autism Linked with Different Reactions to Chemical Signals
Shawna Williams
| Nov 27, 2017
| 2 min read
Responses to compounds in human sweat may help explain why people with autism spectrum disorder tend to struggle with social cues.
What Sensory Receptors Do Outside of Sense Organs
Sandeep Ravindran
| Sep 1, 2016
| 10+ min read
Odor, taste, and light receptors are present in many different parts of the body, and they have surprisingly diverse functions.
Can We Smell A Trillion Odors?
Kerry Grens
| Jul 8, 2015
| 2 min read
A reanalysis calls into question a year-old claim that humans can decipher at least 1 trillion different scents.
Mosquitoes Attracted to Malaria-Infected Mice
Tracy Vence
| Jun 30, 2014
| 3 min read
Mice infected with a malaria-causing parasite emit odors that are more attractive to malaria-transmitting mosquitoes than uninfected animals, a study shows.
Smelling While Sleeping Hurts Memory Consolidation
Rina Shaikh-Lesko
| Apr 9, 2014
| 2 min read
The brain’s ability to properly store olfactory information can be disrupted by introducing new sensory stimulation during deep sleep, a mouse study finds.
Odor-like Biomarkers for Skin Cancer
Dan Cossins
| Jun 17, 2013
| 2 min read
Researchers identify a unique chemical signature associated with human melanoma cells that could lead to new ways to screen for the disease.
Malarial Mosquitos Drawn to Human Smell
Dan Cossins
| May 17, 2013
| 1 min read
Mosquitos infected by the malaria parasite are more likely to land on and probe a substrate laced with human body odor than their uninfected counterparts.
Informative Body Odor
Edyta Zielinska
| May 31, 2012
| 1 min read
Humans can tell the difference between the body smells of the young and the old, and find that youth is smellier.
