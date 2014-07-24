ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. puberty

puberty

The Rising Research Profile of 23andMe
Catherine Offord | Nov 30, 2017 | 7 min read
An exploration of the genetics of earlobe attachment is just the latest collaborative research project to come out of the personal genetic testing company.
Fast-Tracking Sexual Maturation
Ruth Williams | Nov 1, 2017 | 4 min read
The brains and bodies of young female rats can be accelerated into puberty by the presence of an older male or by stimulation of the genitals.
Sexual Touch Promotes Early Puberty
Ruth Williams | Sep 21, 2017 | 3 min read
The brains and bodies of young female rats can be accelerated into puberty by the presence of an older male or by stimulation of the genitals.
Famed Pediatric Endocrinologist Dies
Kerry Grens | Dec 5, 2016 | 2 min read
Melvin Grumbach, a clinician and researcher who described the hormonal dynamics of puberty and numerous endocrine disorders, has passed away at age 90.
Fish Size, Vision Skills Explained
Kerry Grens | Nov 5, 2015 | 2 min read
Scientists describe molecular underpinnings of salmon size and of fishes’ ability to navigate murky environments in separate studies.
The Genetics of Menarche
Kerry Grens | Jul 24, 2014 | 1 min read
Hundreds of loci in the genome are associated with the age at which a girl starts menstruating.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT