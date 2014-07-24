ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
puberty
puberty
The Rising Research Profile of 23andMe
Catherine Offord
| Nov 30, 2017
| 7 min read
An exploration of the genetics of earlobe attachment is just the latest collaborative research project to come out of the personal genetic testing company.
Fast-Tracking Sexual Maturation
Ruth Williams
| Nov 1, 2017
| 4 min read
The brains and bodies of young female rats can be accelerated into puberty by the presence of an older male or by stimulation of the genitals.
Sexual Touch Promotes Early Puberty
Ruth Williams
| Sep 21, 2017
| 3 min read
The brains and bodies of young female rats can be accelerated into puberty by the presence of an older male or by stimulation of the genitals.
Famed Pediatric Endocrinologist Dies
Kerry Grens
| Dec 5, 2016
| 2 min read
Melvin Grumbach, a clinician and researcher who described the hormonal dynamics of puberty and numerous endocrine disorders, has passed away at age 90.
Fish Size, Vision Skills Explained
Kerry Grens
| Nov 5, 2015
| 2 min read
Scientists describe molecular underpinnings of salmon size and of fishes’ ability to navigate murky environments in separate studies.
The Genetics of Menarche
Kerry Grens
| Jul 24, 2014
| 1 min read
Hundreds of loci in the genome are associated with the age at which a girl starts menstruating.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT