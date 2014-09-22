ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Best Practices for Analytical Sample Preparation
How to obtain high-quality samples
Best Practices for Analytical Sample Preparation
Best Practices for Analytical Sample Preparation
How to obtain high-quality samples
How to obtain high-quality samples
Home
Subjects
reagents
reagents
Directing Superior Reagents for Better PCR Results
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and MilliporeSigma
| Oct 2, 2023
| 3 min read
Directed evolution approaches are creating new reagents to help a tried-and-true technique reach new heights.
Animal Component-Free Reagents Unleash Cell Culture’s True Potential
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and MilliporeSigma
| Aug 9, 2023
| 3 min read
The latest synthetic and chemical reagents offer researchers more flexibility, stability, and consistency when working with their cells.
What If Scientists Shared Their Reagents for Free?
Amanda Heidt
| Jul 18, 2022
| 9 min read
Some researchers have decided to provide their products without financial compensation or expectations of authorship on resulting papers, prompting a flurry of new work.
Customized Commercial Molecular Assay Development
Thermo Fisher Scientific
| Mar 23, 2022
| 1 min read
Explore the latest in nucleic acid amplification.
How to Troubleshoot pH Meter Electrodes
METTLER TOLEDO
| Sep 10, 2021
| 1 min read
Discover how to diagnose and fix problems with pH meter electrode function.
Special report
Labs Worldwide Still Struggling Amid Broken Supply Chains
Katarina Zimmer
| May 21, 2021
| 8 min read
Countries outside the US and Europe that are already used to long wait times for laboratory supplies are facing greater research disruptions than ever during the pandemic.
Locally Made COVID-19 Tests Help Meet Demands
Claire Jarvis
| Mar 25, 2020
| 4 min read
Hospitals and commercial companies are testing thousands of patients for COVID-19 daily, but face reagent and supply shortages.
RNA Extraction Kits for COVID-19 Tests Are in Short Supply in US
Jef Akst
| Mar 11, 2020
| 2 min read
Manufacturing sites are ramping up production of reagents needed to isolate SARS-CoV-2’s genetic material—a key step in testing for the virus.
Faulty Antibodies Undermine Widespread Research
Ruth Williams
| Jan 30, 2020
| 4 min read
Two papers reveal that many commonly used research antibodies don’t bind as believed, highlighting the need to validate these reagents before use.
Promega: Let's Talk Custom Manufacturing
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| Nov 20, 2019
| 1 min read
Promega's customizable products can be formulated in a variety of sizes and formats.
RNA Detection Tool Debate Flares Up at ACS Meeting
Katarina Zimmer
| Sep 5, 2018
| 5 min read
Researchers have flagged several issues with so-called SmartFlares over the years, and it’s still unclear why they don’t appear to work under certain circumstances.
Opinion: How to Use Mobile Apps for Immunohistochemistry
Alexander E. Kalyuzhny
| May 25, 2018
| 4 min read
This guide for apps comes from personal experience testing various programs aimed to improve productivity or to help with selecting reagents.
New Resource Ranks Chemical Probes for Human Proteins
Abby Olena, PhD
| Dec 14, 2017
| 3 min read
With many probes being seriously flawed, Probe Miner helps researchers find those that are most specific and effective for manipulating their chosen proteins.
One Way to Fix Reproducibility Problems: Train Scientists Better
Katarina Zimmer
| Nov 28, 2017
| 4 min read
Leonard Freedman, president of the Global Biological Standards Institute, discusses the causes of irreproducible science and his latest effort to spread best practices.
Quick and Cheap Zika Detection
Ruth Williams
| May 3, 2017
| 3 min read
A heat block, a truck battery, and a novel RNA amplification assay make for in-the-field surveillance of the virus.
Life Sciences Search Engine
Alison F. Takemura
| Jul 22, 2016
| 1 min read
A startup aims to make doing research easier by mining publications for research products, protocols, and potential collaborators.
Building Better Reagents
Jane McLeod and Paul Ko Ferrigno
| Jan 31, 2016
| 3 min read
Facing problems of inconsistent, time-consuming, and costly antibody production, some researchers are turning to alternatives to target specific proteins of interest, in the lab and in the clinic.
Life Science Reagents and Kits: Usage and Trends
The Scientist Marketing Team
| Sep 30, 2014
| 1 min read
A survey of
The Scientist
readers identifies product trends and developments in life science reagents and kits.
Merck Buys Sigma-Aldrich for $17B
Kerry Grens
| Sep 22, 2014
| 1 min read
Two giants merge as the German drug maker acquires the US-based science supply company.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT