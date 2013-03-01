ADVERTISEMENT
Newly Discovered Emergency Responders to Liver Damage
Ashley P. Taylor
| Aug 1, 2016
| 3 min read
Immune cells called macrophages from the peritoneal cavity of mice migrate to injured livers and aid in repair.
Macrophages Respond to Liver Injury
Ashley P. Taylor
| Jul 31, 2016
| 1 min read
In mice, immune cells from the body cavity surrounding organs arrive at the site of damage to chew up the nuclei of dead cells.
Like New Again
Tracy Vence
| Nov 11, 2013
| 1 min read
Scientists show that reactivation of an RNA-binding protein in damaged adult tissues can lead to improved regeneration.
DIY in the Lab
Jeffrey M. Perkel
| Mar 1, 2013
| 7 min read
Things break in the lab. Here’s how to protect your equipment, and what to do when it stops working.
