serum
serum
Animal Component-Free Reagents Unleash Cell Culture’s True Potential
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and MilliporeSigma
| Aug 9, 2023
| 3 min read
The latest synthetic and chemical reagents offer researchers more flexibility, stability, and consistency when working with their cells.
Introducing Cell Culture Application-Specific Fetal Bovine Serum Products
The Scientist Creative Services Team in collaboration with MilliporeSigma
| Jun 15, 2021
| 2 min read
A cost-effective fetal bovine serum product line is tailored for individual cell culture needs.
Rapid Characterization of the SARS-CoV-2 Immune Response Using the Simple Western Multi-Antigen Serology Assay
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| Oct 21, 2020
| 1 min read
The Simple Western automated western blotting platform accelerates characterization of the human IgG immune response to COVID-19.
Biogen Uses its Own Superspreader Event to Aid COVID-19 Research
Claire Jarvis
| May 19, 2020
| 3 min read
A blood biobank allows scientists to study the immune responses to the coronavirus among infected Biogen employees and their contacts.
Opinion: Public Health Trumps Privacy in a Pandemic
John D. Loike and Ruth L. Fischbach
| Apr 16, 2020
| 4 min read
If governments were to use SARS-CoV-2 antibody tests to manage who can re-enter the workplace, society must accept a sacrifice of privacy.
