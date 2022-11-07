ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Improve cancer diagnostics using genetic technologies
The Genetics of Cancer Risk
Learn how to discover cancer biomarkers with genomics.
The Genetics of Cancer Risk
The Genetics of Cancer Risk

Learn how to discover cancer biomarkers with genomics.

Learn how to discover cancer biomarkers with genomics.

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. solid tumors

solid tumors

Engineered T cells attacking a cancer cell
Helping Engineered T Cells Find Their Way to Tumors
Nele Haelterman, PhD | Apr 18, 2023 | 3 min read
Susan Thomas discusses how her team engineered a microfluidic device to screen for T cells with improved homing capability to tumor cells. 
illustration of T cell attached to protein
“Smarter” CAR T Cells Target Tumors with Precision
Natalia Mesa, PhD | Dec 16, 2022 | 5 min read
Two studies in mice now show that researchers can control when and where CAR T cells are active, potentially overcoming previous hurdles for CAR T–based treatments.
Breaking Down Barriers: Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors
The Persistence of (T Cell) Memory: Towards Cellular Therapy for Solid Tumors
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Nov 7, 2022 | 1 min read
In this webinar, Douglas Green will describe how early events in T cell activation influence anti-tumor immunity. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT