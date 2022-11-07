ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
The Genetics of Cancer Risk
Learn how to discover cancer biomarkers with genomics.
The Genetics of Cancer Risk
The Genetics of Cancer Risk
Learn how to discover cancer biomarkers with genomics.
Learn how to discover cancer biomarkers with genomics.
Home
Subjects
solid tumors
solid tumors
Helping Engineered T Cells Find Their Way to Tumors
Nele Haelterman, PhD
| Apr 18, 2023
| 3 min read
Susan Thomas discusses how her team engineered a microfluidic device to screen for T cells with improved homing capability to tumor cells.
“Smarter” CAR T Cells Target Tumors with Precision
Natalia Mesa, PhD
| Dec 16, 2022
| 5 min read
Two studies in mice now show that researchers can control when and where CAR T cells are active, potentially overcoming previous hurdles for CAR T–based treatments.
The Persistence of (T Cell) Memory: Towards Cellular Therapy for Solid Tumors
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| Nov 7, 2022
| 1 min read
In this webinar, Douglas Green will describe how early events in T cell activation influence anti-tumor immunity.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT