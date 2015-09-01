ADVERTISEMENT
Tissue culture
What Are Organoids and How Are They Made?
Jennifer Zieba, PhD
| Aug 11, 2022
| 8 min read
Miniaturized, in vitro versions of organs provide insights into disease and development.
Maintaining Cellular Health
The Baker Company
| Aug 3, 2022
| 1 min read
To avoid the negative effects of ambient oxygen, researchers must grow cells in precise conditions.
Streamlining Flow Cytometry Workflows with Best Practices
Bio-Rad Laboratories
| Aug 1, 2022
| 1 min read
A comprehensive guide to the basics of flow cytometry
Monitoring Organoid Growth in Real Time
Sartorius
| Jul 30, 2021
| 1 min read
Automated live-cell analysis simplifies organoid research.
Introducing Cell Culture Application-Specific Fetal Bovine Serum Products
The Scientist Creative Services Team in collaboration with MilliporeSigma
| Jun 15, 2021
| 2 min read
A cost-effective fetal bovine serum product line is tailored for individual cell culture needs.
Promoting Stem Cell Growth and Self-Renewal In Vitro
The Scientist Creative Services Team in collaboration with MilliporeSigma
| Feb 19, 2021
| 2 min read
An engineered laminin substrate facilitates high-quality human stem cell cultures.
Peering into the Cell
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| Dec 16, 2020
| 1 min read
Researchers visualize the beautiful inner world of cells!
The Scientist Speaks Podcast - Episode 7
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| Jul 29, 2020
| 1 min read
Brains in the Palm of your Hand: 3D Organoid Cell Culture
Even Healthy Tissues Carry Clusters of Cells with Mutations: Study
Ashley Yeager
| Jun 7, 2019
| 2 min read
Most of the genetic alterations are harmless, but some may contribute to cancer.
Image of the Day: Shrink Ray
Jef Akst
| Oct 30, 2018
| 1 min read
A near-infrared laser warps a tissue culture surface to mimic natural cellular environments.
Compatible Company
Amber Dance
| Sep 1, 2015
| 8 min read
A guide to culturing cells with viruses in mind
