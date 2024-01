Clinicians and researchers teamed up to investigate how inappropriate proinflammatory mechanisms contribute to the pathogenesis of drug-refractory epilepsy.

New Insight into Brain Inflammation Inspires New Hope for Epilepsy Treatment

New Insight into Brain Inflammation Inspires New Hope for Epilepsy Treatment

New Insight into Brain Inflammation Inspires New Hope for Epilepsy Treatment

Clinicians and researchers teamed up to investigate how inappropriate proinflammatory mechanisms contribute to the pathogenesis of drug-refractory epilepsy.

Clinicians and researchers teamed up to investigate how inappropriate proinflammatory mechanisms contribute to the pathogenesis of drug-refractory epilepsy.