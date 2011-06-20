ADVERTISEMENT
tumor imaging
tumor imaging
Image of the Day: Infrared Tumors
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Apr 18, 2018
| 1 min read
A camera inspired by butterfly eyes allows surgeons to see cancer cells during surgery.
Of Mice and Metastasis
Amanda B. Keener
| Apr 1, 2018
| 7 min read
Tools for studying how cancer spreads
Image of the Day: Morphing Cells
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Mar 27, 2018
| 1 min read
By removing a single gene, researchers change the developmental fate of tumor cells in mice.
Image of the Day: Van Gogh Microscopy
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Jan 10, 2018
| 1 min read
Scientists identify the cells that give rise to the soft tissue cancer rhabdomyosarcoma.
Next Generation: Synthetic Phospholipids Track Cancer
Ruth Williams
| Jun 11, 2014
| 3 min read
Scientists generate tumor-targeting molecules that can be used for imaging and treatment.
Capturing Cancer Cells on the Move
Nicholette Zeliadt
| Apr 1, 2014
| 9 min read
Three approaches for isolating and characterizing rare tumor cells circulating in the bloodstream
Next Generation: Seeing Brain Tumors
Jef Akst
| Feb 27, 2014
| 3 min read
A new camera system supports the visualization of gliomas stained with Tumor Paint, a chlorotoxin-based imaging agent that’s currently in clinical trials.
Eyes on Cancer
Amber Dance
| Apr 1, 2012
| 8 min read
Techniques for watching tumors do their thing
Communication helps target tumors
Jessica P. Johnson
| Jun 20, 2011
| 3 min read
Proteins and nanoparticles that talk in order to more efficiently locate and treat tumors could reduce collateral damage to healthy tissues.
