ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. tumor imaging

tumor imaging

Image of the Day: Infrared Tumors
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | Apr 18, 2018 | 1 min read
A camera inspired by butterfly eyes allows surgeons to see cancer cells during surgery.
Of Mice and Metastasis
Amanda B. Keener | Apr 1, 2018 | 7 min read
Tools for studying how cancer spreads
Image of the Day: Morphing Cells
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | Mar 27, 2018 | 1 min read
By removing a single gene, researchers change the developmental fate of tumor cells in mice.  
Image of the Day: Van Gogh Microscopy
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | Jan 10, 2018 | 1 min read
Scientists identify the cells that give rise to the soft tissue cancer rhabdomyosarcoma. 
Next Generation: Synthetic Phospholipids Track Cancer
Ruth Williams | Jun 11, 2014 | 3 min read
Scientists generate tumor-targeting molecules that can be used for imaging and treatment.
Capturing Cancer Cells on the Move
Nicholette Zeliadt | Apr 1, 2014 | 9 min read
Three approaches for isolating and characterizing rare tumor cells circulating in the bloodstream
Next Generation: Seeing Brain Tumors
Jef Akst | Feb 27, 2014 | 3 min read
A new camera system supports the visualization of gliomas stained with Tumor Paint, a chlorotoxin-based imaging agent that’s currently in clinical trials.
Eyes on Cancer
Amber Dance | Apr 1, 2012 | 8 min read
Techniques for watching tumors do their thing
Communication helps target tumors
Jessica P. Johnson | Jun 20, 2011 | 3 min read
Proteins and nanoparticles that talk in order to more efficiently locate and treat tumors could reduce collateral damage to healthy tissues.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT