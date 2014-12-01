ADVERTISEMENT
two-photon microscopy
Here Comes Single-Cell Optogenetics
Ruth Williams
| Mar 1, 2018
| 3 min read
A new protein may allow researchers to home in on individual neurons, determining their activity minute by minute.
Two-Photon Microscopy’s Historic Influence on Neuroscience
Alison F. Takemura
| Nov 1, 2016
| 3 min read
In the 1990s, the development of this gentler and more precise microscopy method improved scientists’ ability to probe neurons’ activity and anatomy.
Demystifying the Brain’s GPS
Tanya Lewis
| Jul 12, 2016
| 4 min read
Studies in rodents are beginning to reveal how mammalian navigational sense works.
Neutrophils Lead, T Cells Follow
Anna Azvolinsky
| Sep 3, 2015
| 3 min read
When influenza invades the mouse respiratory tract, neutrophils guide the subsequent T-cell attack on infected tissue, scientists show.
Cutting the Wire
Jeffrey M. Perkel
| Dec 1, 2014
| 8 min read
Optical techniques for monitoring action potentials
