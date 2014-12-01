ADVERTISEMENT
  3. two-photon microscopy

two-photon microscopy

Here Comes Single-Cell Optogenetics
Ruth Williams | Mar 1, 2018 | 3 min read
A new protein may allow researchers to home in on individual neurons, determining their activity minute by minute.
Two-Photon Microscopy’s Historic Influence on Neuroscience
Alison F. Takemura | Nov 1, 2016 | 3 min read
In the 1990s, the development of this gentler and more precise microscopy method improved scientists’ ability to probe neurons’ activity and anatomy.
Demystifying the Brain’s GPS
Tanya Lewis | Jul 12, 2016 | 4 min read
Studies in rodents are beginning to reveal how mammalian navigational sense works.
Neutrophils Lead, T Cells Follow
Anna Azvolinsky | Sep 3, 2015 | 3 min read
When influenza invades the mouse respiratory tract, neutrophils guide the subsequent T-cell attack on infected tissue, scientists show.  
Cutting the Wire
Jeffrey M. Perkel | Dec 1, 2014 | 8 min read
Optical techniques for monitoring action potentials
