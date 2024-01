By mechanically inducing the expansion of cranial sutures in young adult mice, researchers stimulated stem cell proliferation that is key to healing bone injuries.

Mechanical Force on the Skull May Aid Bone Regeneration

Mechanical Force on the Skull May Aid Bone Regeneration

Mechanical Force on the Skull May Aid Bone Regeneration

By mechanically inducing the expansion of cranial sutures in young adult mice, researchers stimulated stem cell proliferation that is key to healing bone injuries.

By mechanically inducing the expansion of cranial sutures in young adult mice, researchers stimulated stem cell proliferation that is key to healing bone injuries.