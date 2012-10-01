ADVERTISEMENT
Medical Researcher and Philanthropist Laszlo Bito Dies at 87
His work contributed to the development of the drug Xalatan, a treatment for glaucoma.
His work contributed to the development of the drug Xalatan, a treatment for glaucoma.
Brain-Computer Interface User Types 90 Characters Per Minute with Mind
Shawna Williams
| May 13, 2021
| 4 min read
The experimental system, developed and tested in just one patient so far, relies on brain signals associated with handwriting to achieve the fastest communication yet seen with BCI.
Contributors
The Scientist
Staff
| Jan 1, 2019
| 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the January 2019 issue of
The Scientist
.
Contributors
The Scientist Staff
| Oct 1, 2018
| 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the October 2018 issue of
The Scientist
.
Opinion: Senior Scientists Should Be Writing
Jens P. Goetze and Jens F. Rehfeld
| Apr 7, 2015
| 2 min read
Three reasons why authorship matters, even—perhaps especially—to established scholars
So You Want to Write a Book?
Jef Akst
| Oct 1, 2012
| 8 min read
Advice on authoring a textbook, popular nonfiction, or even a novel
