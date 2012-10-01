His work contributed to the development of the drug Xalatan, a treatment for glaucoma.

Medical Researcher and Philanthropist Laszlo Bito Dies at 87

His work contributed to the development of the drug Xalatan, a treatment for glaucoma.

