Photo of Hormiphora californensis, a species of comb jelly
colored microscope photo of xenobot
“Xenobot” Living Robots Can Reproduce
Chloe Tenn | Dec 2, 2021 | 2 min read
Biological robots made from frog cells can replicate by smooshing loose cells into new robots—a reproduction method not seen in any other organism.
2020 in Pictures
Amanda Heidt | Dec 18, 2020 | 2 min read
This year yielded stunning images of transparent human organs, apex predators, and the world’s response to the ongoing pandemic.
frog robot
Algorithm Designs Robots Using Frog Cells
Emma Yasinski | Jan 13, 2020 | 3 min read
Scientists carve the shapes from piles of frog cells, like a sculptor building a statue.
