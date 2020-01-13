ADVERTISEMENT
“Xenobot” Living Robots Can Reproduce
Chloe Tenn
| Dec 2, 2021
| 2 min read
Biological robots made from frog cells can replicate by smooshing loose cells into new robots—a reproduction method not seen in any other organism.
2020 in Pictures
Amanda Heidt
| Dec 18, 2020
| 2 min read
This year yielded stunning images of transparent human organs, apex predators, and the world’s response to the ongoing pandemic.
Algorithm Designs Robots Using Frog Cells
Emma Yasinski
| Jan 13, 2020
| 3 min read
Scientists carve the shapes from piles of frog cells, like a sculptor building a statue.
