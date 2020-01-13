News

Algorithm Designs Robots Using Frog Cells

Scientists carve the shapes from piles of frog cells, like a sculptor building a statue.

Written byEmma Yasinski
Published Updated 4 min read
frog robot
ABOVE: A “manufactured organism” built from embryonic frog cells
SAM KRIEGMAN

Cells extracted from a frog embryo can be sculpted to create new shapes and carry out unique functions in a structure that’s not-quite-organism and not-quite-machine, researchers report today (January 13) in PNAS.

“My first reaction to the article was: Holy moly, this is potentially huge,” Pamela Lyon told The Scientist in an email. Lyon is a cognitive biologist at the University of Adelaide who was not involved in the study but is collaborating on a different project with Michael Levin, a developmental biologist at Tufts University and a senior author on the study.

The researchers designed and built so-called xenobots that could locomote across the bottom of a petri dish. They also designed structures that could manipulate and transport other objects. When several designs were housed together, they began to exhibit living robot-like features including “collective behaviors” such as orbiting ...

Meet the Author

  • emma yasinski

    Emma Yasinski

    Emma is a Florida-based freelance journalist and regular contributor for The Scientist. A graduate of Boston University’s Science and Medical Journalism Master’s Degree program, Emma has been covering microbiology, molecular biology, neuroscience, health, and anything else that makes her wonder since 2016. She studied neuroscience in college, but even before causing a few mishaps and explosions in the chemistry lab, she knew she preferred a career in scientific reporting to one in scientific research.

    View Full Profile
