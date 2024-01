At the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics, the developmental biologist is probing the maternal-fetal interface across mammalian species.

Claudia Gerri Studies the Mysteries of the Placenta

Claudia Gerri Studies the Mysteries of the Placenta

Claudia Gerri Studies the Mysteries of the Placenta

At the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics, the developmental biologist is probing the maternal-fetal interface across mammalian species.

At the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics, the developmental biologist is probing the maternal-fetal interface across mammalian species.