From the Experts

Gloved hand holding miniature organ models
From the Expert: Júlia Crispim da Fontoura on 3D Cell Cultures
The Scientist | May 22, 2024 | 1 min read
Júlia Crispim da Fontoura explains how researchers grow different types of 3D cell cultures.
Neural network model with thin synapses and circle neurons connected in a full mesh. Vector illustration on black background. Applicable for web design, banners, presentations
From the Expert: Machine Learning and Artificial Neural Networks
The Scientist | Mar 1, 2024 | 1 min read
Grace Lindsay explains machine learning and describes how artificial neural networks mimic the architecture of brain neurons to learn from and process data.
From the Expert: Click Chemistry and Bioorthogonal Applications
The Scientist | Feb 13, 2024 | 1 min read
Carolyn Bertozzi discusses her recent work on targeted degradation therapies that rely on bioorthogonal chemistry.
