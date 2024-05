3D cell cultures such as spheroids and organoids allow cells to interact with each other and the surrounding environment, closely mimic complex tissues, organs, or tumors.

Scientists such as Júlia Crispim da Fontoura use 3D cell cultures to examine in vivo-like conditions, reflecting normal development and disease pathology. In an interview with The Scientist, Crispim da Fontoura discusses the basic methods, challenges, and advantages of 3D cell culture models.