Efficient Pluripotent Stem Cell Preparation for Downstream Applications
Explore how to minimize error while dissociating cells and spheroids.
Efficient Pluripotent Stem Cell Preparation for Downstream Applications
Efficient Pluripotent Stem Cell Preparation for Downstream Applications
Explore how to minimize error while dissociating cells and spheroids.
Explore how to minimize error while dissociating cells and spheroids.
Spheroids
Automating Gene and Cell Therapy Manufacturing
Thermo Fisher Scientific
| Aug 10, 2022
| 1 min read
A versatile instrument streamlines cellular therapeutics production across cell types.
Monitoring Organoid Growth in Real Time
Sartorius
| Jul 30, 2021
| 1 min read
Automated live-cell analysis simplifies organoid research.
A Better Hydrogel for 3D Cell Culture
The Scientist Creative Services Team in collaboration with MilliporeSigma
| May 13, 2021
| 2 min read
Drug screening in 3D cell cultures is possible with the right tools.
Technique Talk: High-Throughput Drug Screening Using 3D Cell Culture
The Scientist Creative Services Team in collaboration with MilliporeSigma
| May 5, 2021
| 1 min read
In this workshop, learn how to use hydrogel 3D cell culture plates for streamlined 3D cell culture colony formation, imaging, metabolic read-out, and T cell-mediated tumor cell killing.
LabTalk Podcast - A Modern Trojan Horse: Delivering Combination Immunotherapies to Solid Tumors
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and IsoPlexis
| Apr 26, 2021
| 1 min read
Katie McKenna discusses a combination CAR T and viral therapy that kills solid tumors.
Boosting CAR T Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors
The Scientist Creative Services Team in Collaboration with IsoPlexis
| Apr 5, 2021
| 1 min read
Katie McKenna will discuss how oncolytic viral therapy enhances CAR-T cell killing of cancer cells.
Image of the Day: Cancer Spheroid
The Scientist Staff
| May 15, 2018
| 1 min read
3-D balls of cells can be used to screen for potential cancer drugs.
Image of the Day: Brain Barrier Balls
The Scientist
Staff
| Jun 7, 2017
| 1 min read
In a new and improved in vitro model of the blood-brain barrier, scientists allow a milieu of cells to grow together and form multicellular structures.
