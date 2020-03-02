Opinion

UC Santa Cruz Fires Graduate Students Taking Part in Strike

The university sent dismissal letters to 54 teaching assistants who have been engaged in a months-long dispute over pay.

Written byCatherine Offord
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The University of California, Santa Cruz, fired 54 graduate student employees from their teaching positions on Friday (February 28), in the latest escalation of a months-long dispute over student pay, the Santa Cruz Sentinel reports. The students, who have been on strike since December after the university resisted requests to increase pay to better match the area’s cost of living, had refused to return thousands of grades from the fall quarter—actions that the university has strongly criticized.

“Your abandonment and sustained willful dereliction of your job responsibilities as a Teaching Fellow constitutes serious misconduct,” reads the dismissal letter, signed by the UCSC’s acting vice provost and dean of graduate studies, Quentin Williams. It continues, “Your conduct has harmed graduate students and disrupted University operations.”

In addition to the 54 students who received dismissal letters, a further 28 who also failed to return grades received notices ...

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Meet the Author

  • Catherine Offord

    After undergraduate research with spiders at the University of Oxford and graduate research with ants at Princeton University, Catherine left arthropods and academia to become a science journalist. She has worked in various guises at The Scientist since 2016. As Senior Editor, she wrote articles for the online and print publications, and edited the magazine’s Notebook, Careers, and Bio Business sections. She reports on subjects ranging from cellular and molecular biology to research misconduct and science policy. Find more of her work at her website.

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