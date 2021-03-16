FREE Webinar

11:00 AM Eastern Time

11:00 AM Eastern Time

Since its introduction, CRISPR has become a core genome editing tool that has transformed biological research. First-generation CRISPR technologies were limited in scalability, accessibility, edit variety, and ease of use, restricting their potential. Inscripta’s Onyx™ platform addresses these limitations by combining easy-to-use, intuitive software with a push-button automated benchtop device, enabling high-efficiency, massively-parallel, precision-engineered edits to Saccharomyces cerevisiae and Escherichia coli genomes. In this webinar brought to you by Inscripta, Tyson Shepherd will present applications in E. coli that leverage this platform. He will show how a library totaling more than 25,000 different designs and a separate library of 900 designs yielded new biochemical insights underpinning tolerance to a panel of growth-inhibitory compounds. These applications demonstrate the power of the Onyx™ platform to usher in a new era of genome editing.

