News

Controlled Splicing Extends Life Span in Roundworms

Increasing the expression of an RNA splicing factor mimics dietary restriction, prolonging life in nematodes.

Written byRuth Williams
| 3 min read
Save for Later
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
3:00
Share

WIKIMEDIAIn the nematode worm Caenorhabditis elegans, aging is associated with dysregulation of RNA splicing, according to a paper published on Monday (December 5) in Nature. And restoring splicing homeostasis in these animals—via dietary restriction or over-expression of a key splicing factor—can extend the roundworms’ lives.

“The take-home message of the paper is that control of splicing is one of the key linchpins that actually may explain the association between dietary restriction and longevity,” said molecular geneticist Lorna Harries of the University of Exeter in the U.K., who was not involved in the research. “What’s been known previously is that [splicing] is associated with age and longevity . . . but this is the first report where we’ve been able to actually infer any sort of causality.”

As an organism ages, its cells gradually lose the capacity to faithfully convert the information in the DNA into functioning proteins, said William Mair of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, who led the new study. “We know a lot about how ...

Interested in reading more?

Become a Member of

The Scientist Logo
Receive full access to more than 35 years of archives, as well as TS Digest, digital editions of The Scientist, feature stories, and much more!
Join for free today
Already a member? Login Here

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • ruth williams

    Ruth Williams

    Ruth is a freelance journalist. Before freelancing, Ruth was a news editor for the Journal of Cell Biology in New York and an assistant editor for Nature Reviews Neuroscience in London. Prior to that, she was a bona fide pipette-wielding, test tube–shaking, lab coat–shirking research scientist. She has a PhD in genetics from King’s College London, and was a postdoc in stem cell biology at Imperial College London. Today she lives and writes in Connecticut.

    View Full Profile
Share

Related Research Resources

A menstrual cup and storage bag on a blue background

Collecting Insights into the Vaginal Microbiome and Menstrual Health

Article

DNA Genotek logo
An illustration of PFAS in the bloodstream.

Uncovering the Harmful Effects of PFAS Exposure on the Human Body

Infographic

An illustration of PFAS bubbles in front of a blue sky with clouds.

PFAS: The Forever Chemicals

Infographic

sartorius logo
Abstract paint splashes resembling viral particles on a colorful background.

Accelerating Pathogen Detection with Nanopore Sequencing

Whitepaper

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Logo
December digest cover image of a wooden sculpture comprised of multiple wooden neurons that form a seahorse.
December 2025, Issue 1

Wooden Neurons: An Artistic Vision of the Brain

A neurobiologist, who loves the morphology of cells, turns these shapes into works of art made from wood.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Stacks of cell culture dishes, plates, and flasks with pink cell culture medium on a white background.

Driving Innovation with Cell Culture Essentials

Merck
Stacks of cell culture dishes, plates, and flasks with pink cell culture medium on a white background.

Driving Innovation with Cell Culture Essentials

MilliporeSigma purple logo
Abstract wireframe sphere with colorful dots and connecting lines representing the complex cellular and molecular interactions within the tumor microenvironment.

Exploring the Inflammatory Tumor Microenvironment 

Cellecta logo
An image of a DNA sequencing spectrum with a radial blur filter applied.

A Comprehensive Guide to Next-Generation Sequencing

Integra Logo

Products

Product News

brandtech logo

BRANDTECH® Scientific Announces Strategic Partnership with Copia Scientific to Strengthen Sales and Service of the BRAND® Liquid Handling Station (LHS) 

Top Innovations 2026 Contest Image

Enter Our 2026 Top Innovations Contest

Biotium Logo

Biotium Expands Tyramide Signal Amplification Portfolio with Brighter and More Stable Dyes for Enhanced Spatial Imaging

Labvantage Logo

LabVantage Solutions Awarded $22.3 Million U.S Customs and Border Protection Contract to Deliver Next-Generation Forensic LIMS