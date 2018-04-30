Daily News

ADVERTISEMENT
Probiotics Prevent Cholera in Animal Models
Ruth Williams
| Jun 13, 2018
| 4 min read
Two different types of bacteria—one genetically engineered and one from cheese—defend animal intestines from
Vibrio cholerae
infection.
“Public” T-Cell Receptors From Resistant People Fend Off HIV
Shawna Williams
| Jun 8, 2018
| 4 min read
The receptors, found in so-called elite controllers who don’t need medications to keep the virus in check, suggest a new path toward immunotherapy.
Blue Rush: One Company Leads the Race to Own Marine Genetic Sequences
Ruth Williams
| Jun 6, 2018
| 3 min read
Almost half of all patents relating to the genes of marine organisms belong to one large international corporation, BASF, a new study reveals.
After Relocation, an Endangered Species Stops Avoiding Predator Scents
Abby Olena, PhD
| Jun 6, 2018
| 4 min read
Researchers find that conserving marsupials on a predator-free island dampens their avoidance behaviors, which could mean trouble for their reintroduction to mainland Australia.
New Insights to Improve CAR T Cells’ Safety
Vicki Brower
| Jun 5, 2018
| 4 min read
Drugs approved to treat rheumatoid arthritis block cytokines, the molecules responsible for severe side effects from the immunotherapy, and reduce symptoms in mice.
Cell Transplant Trial for Spinal Injury Is Safe
Ruth Williams
| Jun 1, 2018
| 3 min read
The first human experiment with neural precursor cells implanted to treat chronic spinal cord injury suggests the procedure is safe, and hints at a small benefit.
Human-Specific Genes Implicated in Brain Size
Abby Olena, PhD
| May 31, 2018
| 5 min read
Three members of a gene family called
NOTCH2NL
may have been involved in the evolution of humans’ big cortex.
Scientist Who Received Millions From NIH Leaves Alabama Posts
Ivan Oransky, Retraction Watch
| May 24, 2018
| 2 min read
An investigation finds 20 papers by Santosh Katiyar, who studied alternative treatments for cancer, include image manipulation.
Ultrasound Fires Up the Auditory Cortex—Even Though Animals Can’t Hear It
Abby Olena, PhD
| May 24, 2018
| 4 min read
Researchers have been using ultrasound to control brain activity, but studies in mice and guinea pigs show it also stimulates the auditory system, presenting a confounder for direct neural stimulation.
Animals’ Embryonic Organizer Now Discovered in Human Cells
Jim Daley
| May 23, 2018
| 4 min read
The finding confirms that a cluster of cells that directs the fate of other cells in the developing embryo is evolutionarily conserved across the animal kingdom.
How to Separate the Science From the (Jerk) Scientist
Anna Azvolinsky
| May 18, 2018
| 4 min read
A recent toast to James Watson highlights a tolerance for bigotry many want excised from the scientific community.
Could a Dose of Sunshine Make You Smarter?
Ruth Williams
| May 17, 2018
| 3 min read
Moderate ultraviolet light exposure boosts the brainpower of mice thanks to increased production of the neurotransmitter glutamate.
Patient Registries to Bolster Cell- and Gene-Therapy Clinical Trial Data
Anna Azvolinsky
| May 15, 2018
| 3 min read
As the first personalized cell and gene therapies are approved from small clinical trials, researchers propose the creation of publicly accessible databases to pull together real-world results.
Origin of Frog-Killing Chytrid Fungus Found
Ruth Williams
| May 10, 2018
| 4 min read
DNA evidence points to Asian amphibians as the source of a fatal disease that has been wiping out frogs across the globe.
Ancient Humans Had Hepatitis B
Abby Olena, PhD
| May 9, 2018
| 4 min read
Analyses of more than 300 ancient human genomes show that Hepatitis B virus has infected humans for at least 4,500 years and has much older origins than modern viral genomes would suggest.
Petition Asks National Academy of Sciences to Boot Sexual Harassers
Shawna Williams
| May 4, 2018
| 2 min read
The organization says election to the NAS is for life.
Research Scandal Involving Popular Heart Drug Engulfs Three More Papers
Alison McCook, Retraction Watch
| May 4, 2018
| 3 min read
The scientists involved have hired lawyers to fight the conclusions of a recent investigation into some studies of Diovan in Japan.
Genetic Adaptation to Cold Brought Migraines With It
Viviane Callier
| May 3, 2018
| 3 min read
Humans living in higher latitudes tend to have a variant of a gene involved in sensing cold temperatures, but it comes with a cost.
Study Explains How Newborn Mice Can Regrow Damaged Hearts
Ruth Williams
| May 2, 2018
| 4 min read
The extracellular matrix appears to inhibit regeneration; but scientists debate whether heart muscle really comes back.
How Bacteria Eat Penicillin
Shawna Williams
| Apr 30, 2018
| 3 min read
Scientists work out the specific genes and biochemical steps required for digesting the very drugs designed to kill microbes.
