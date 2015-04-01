ADVERTISEMENT
Researchers use organoid cultures in unique ways to study health and disease.
Mini organs in a dish
What Are Organoids and How Are They Made?
Jennifer Zieba, PhD | Aug 11, 2022 | 8 min read
Miniaturized, in vitro versions of organs provide insights into disease and development.
Human large intestine tissue under microscope view
Mini-Guts to the Rescue: Introducing 3-D Organoid Cell Cultures
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team and MilliporeSigma | Jan 19, 2022 | 2 min read
A cost-effective 3-D organoid biobank provides a versatile translational research tool.
Using 3-D Cell Culture for Extracellular Vesicle Research
Using 3-D Cell Culture Systems for Extracellular Vesicle Research
FiberCell Systems | Dec 6, 2021 | 1 min read
3-D cell culture recapitulates in vivo environments for generating physiologically relevant extracellular vesicles.
Speeding Up Stem Cell Growth
Amber Dance | Sep 1, 2018 | 7 min read
Scientists fiddle with formulas to boost the growth of their stem cell cultures.
Image of the Day: Cancer Spheroid
The Scientist Staff | May 15, 2018 | 1 min read
3-D balls of cells can be used to screen for potential cancer drugs.
Image of the Day: Embryoid
The Scientist Staff | Aug 11, 2017 | 1 min read
Using human pluripotent stem cells, scientists engineered an amniotic sac-like structure, potentially useful for uncovering the elusive cellular signals that lead to infertility.
Location, Location, Location
Anna Azvolinsky | Apr 1, 2017 | 9 min read
Since first proposing that a cell’s function and biology depend on its surroundings, Mina Bissell continues to probe the role of the extracellular matrix.
The Regenerator
Anna Azvolinsky | Dec 1, 2015 | 9 min read
In his search for effective therapies for Parkinson’s disease, Lorenz Studer is uncovering pluripotency switches and clues to what makes cells age.
Compatible Company
Amber Dance | Sep 1, 2015 | 8 min read
A guide to culturing cells with viruses in mind
Orchestrating Organoids
Kelly Rae Chi | Sep 1, 2015 | 8 min read
A guide to crafting tissues in a dish that reprise in vivo organs
In Custody
Wudan Yan | Apr 1, 2015 | 8 min read
Expert tips for isolating and culturing cancer stem cells
