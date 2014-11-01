ADVERTISEMENT
brain mapping
The Scientist
Speaks - Into the Mind of Human’s Best Friend: Using fMRI to Study Canine Cognition
Niki Spahich, PhD
| Jul 23, 2021
| 1 min read
Gregory Berns discusses training dogs to undergo fMRI scans to better understand their brains.
Image of the Day: Neurons Unveiled
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Nov 2, 2017
| 1 min read
Researchers have succeeded in mapping the complex paths of 300 neurons in the mouse brain.
Mapping the Human Connectome
Tanya Lewis
| Jul 20, 2016
| 3 min read
A new map of human cortex combines data from multiple imaging modalities and comprises 180 distinct regions.
Locating Language within the Brain
Tanya Lewis
| Apr 27, 2016
| 3 min read
Researchers map the mental semantic systems of podcast listeners.
Perchance to Dream
Karen Zusi
| Mar 1, 2016
| 4 min read
Mapping the dreaming brain through neuroimaging and studies of brain damage
Processing Faces
Jef Akst
| Jan 21, 2016
| 1 min read
Other people’s faces are mapped onto our brains.
New Human Brain Language Map
Bob Grant
| Jun 26, 2015
| 2 min read
Researchers find that Wernicke’s area, thought to be the seat of language comprehension in the human brain for more than a century, is not.
Casting a Small Net
Amanda B. Keener
| Jun 10, 2015
| 1 min read
Scientists inject flexible, electronic mesh structures into mouse brains to track neurons in real time.
Brains in Action
Anna Azvolinsky
| Nov 1, 2014
| 9 min read
An inspiring lecturer turned Marcus Raichle’s focus from music and history to science. Since then, he has pioneered the use of imaging to study how our brains function.
