cancer immunology

3D rendered medical illustration of T cells trying to subdue cancer cells.
How Tumors Tire Out T Cells
Researchers investigated how cancer antigenicity drives unique forms of T cell exhaustion and hypofunctionality.
Cancer cell
Interrogating the Complexities of the Tumor Microenvironment
Alison Halliday, PhD, Technology Networks | May 19, 2023 | 5 min read
Gaining a better understanding of the dynamic and reciprocal interactions between cancer cells and the tumor microenvironment is essential for improving patient diagnosis and treatment.
Artist&rsquo;s rendering of various orange and pink colored bacteria
Q&A: What if Immune Cells Don’t Actually Detect Viruses and Bacteria?
Dan Robitzski | Feb 3, 2023 | 10+ min read
The Scientist spoke with Jonathan Kagan about his idea that immune cells respond to “errors” made by unsuccessful pathogens, not the pathogens themselves.
Improving Tumor Microenvironment Proteomics Using Spatial Biology
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | 1 min read
In this webinar, Thomas Campbell will discuss the cutting-edge capabilities of the CellScape™ platform for advancing spatial proteomic analysis of the tumor microenvironment.
Microscopy view of cancerous human cervix cells stained violet.
Why Some HPV Infections Carry More Cervical Cancer Risk
Dan Robitzski | Feb 2, 2023 | 5 min read
Where and how human papillomavirus integrates itself into the human genome steers the infection’s clinical outcomes, finds a large, multifaceted study.
salmonella bacteria 3d illustration
Salmonella Injection Helps the Mouse Immune System Kill Tumors
Dan Robitzski | May 16, 2022 | 3 min read
Nanoparticle-coated bacteria can capture tumor antigens and deliver them to immune cells, triggering a response that improved survival rates in mice.
Sino Biological&nbsp;
CAR Technology in Cancer Therapy: From CAR-T to CAR-NK
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team and Sino Biological | 4 min read
From early target discovery to preclinical development stages, researchers explore novel strategies for effective cell therapies in cancer treatment.
Illustration showing how following radiation therapy, which triggers the release of cancer-specific antigens, researchers injected Salmonella typhimurium bacteria covered in positively charged nano- particles near tumors in mice.
Infographic: Salmonella Shuttle Tumor Antigens to Immune Cells
Dan Robitzski | May 16, 2022 | 1 min read
Nanoparticle-coated bacteria carry cancer-derived proteins to dendritic cells, enabling the immune system to launch a response in a mouse model.
Dark red cancer cells travel through the circulatory system alongside small, brighter-colored red blood cells
Traversing Narrow Channels Helps Metastatic Cancer Cells Survive
Dan Robitzski | Apr 14, 2022 | 4 min read
In vitro and mouse experiments show how cancer cells forced through tiny pores—mimicking the physical experience of metastasis—resisted programmed cell death and avoided detection by the immune cells that would normally kill them.
Shifting Space and Time: How Harnessing Our Most Powerful Cells is Changing Immune Medicine
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | 1 min read
Industry and academic leaders will describe how small immune cell subsets shape the human immune response.
Artist’s rendering of multiple natural killer cells, colored light pink, attacking a purple tumor cell.
Protein Pilfered from Cancer Cells Thwarts Immune Attack
Dan Robitzski | Apr 13, 2022 | 3 min read
New research in mice reveals why natural killer cells, normally effective at hunting cancer, are sometimes stopped in their tracks.  
Illustration of a jackalope
Book Excerpt from On the Trail of the Jackalope
Michael P. Branch | Feb 14, 2022 | 4 min read
In chapter 8, “Dr. Shope’s Warty Rabbits,” author Michael P. Branch describes the scientist who unearthed the viral cause of strange growths on wild rabbits.
Artist's rendition of a yellow CAR T cell near a red cancer cell surrounded by red blood cells.
Ten Years On, CAR T Cell Recipient Is Still Cancer-Free
Jef Akst | Feb 3, 2022 | 2 min read
First, the genetically engineered cells became CD8+ killer T cells that wiped out his leukemia. Then they transformed into a stable population of CD4+ helper T cells that continue to circulate in his body.
Salmonella (pink) invading a human epithelial cell (yellow)
Modified Salmonella Revs Immune Response, Combats Tumors in Mice
Natalia Mesa, PhD | Feb 3, 2022 | 5 min read
When coated with positively charged particles, the bacteria shuttled antigens out of tumors and activated the immune system, a study finds.
A compilation of several images, including a dog, a blind mole rat, and cell micrographs
Our Favorite Cancer Stories of 2021
Amanda Heidt | Dec 9, 2021 | 4 min read
This year revealed just how much scientists have learned about the disease, from how animals become naturally cancer-resistant to how tumor cells harness extracellular DNA to develop rapid drug resistance.
fingertips with pills on them
Over-the-Counter Antihistamines Could Help Against Cancer
Alejandra Manjarrez, PhD | Nov 24, 2021 | 3 min read
The binding of histamine with one of its receptors within the tumor environment makes cancer cells more resistant to immunotherapy, according to a new study. Blocking that binding could improve responses to treatment.
A false-colored micrograph showing swirls of yellow, red, and magenta cells
Cross-Resistance: One Cancer Therapy Can Undermine the Next
Sophie Fessl, PhD | Jul 16, 2021 | 6 min read
Targeted cancer therapy may jeopardize the effectiveness of subsequent immunotherapy by reducing dendritic cell numbers and activation, according to study of mice and patient samples.
Harnessing Stem Cell–Like T Cells to Better Fight Cancer
Daniel E. Speiser and Werner Held | Jul 13, 2020 | 9 min read
Better understanding the CD8+ T cells already present in tumors could be key to making immunotherapies work for more patients.
april 2019 editorial the scientist
Miracle Elixirs
Bob Grant | Apr 1, 2019 | 3 min read
A long way into the quest to vanquish cancer, our ears strain to hear the words, “Cancer is cured”—a yearning that can cloud our judgment.
CAR Ts solid tumor
The Next Frontier of CAR T-Cell Therapy: Solid Tumors
Kerry Grens | Apr 1, 2019 | 10+ min read
The technology has wowed the field by all but obliterating some patients’ blood cancers, but solid malignancies present new challenges.
