Caught on Camera
Selected Images of the Day from the-scientist.com
Caught on Camera
Caught on Camera
Selected Images of the Day from the-scientist.com
Selected Images of the Day from the-scientist.com
Home
Subjects
cardiomyocyte
cardiomyocyte
Live-cell Imaging
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team
| Aug 27, 2020
| 1 min read
Download this eBook to take a closer look at past efforts, modern challenges, and future advances!
Image of the Day: Taken to Heart
Carolyn Wilke
| Mar 14, 2019
| 1 min read
By zooming in on a developing mouse heart, scientists are studying whether defects in vasculature contribute to a thin muscle wall.
Image of the Day: 3-D Nanofibers
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Mar 7, 2018
| 1 min read
Researchers created a nanofibrous scaffold to see how it supports cell growth.
Image of the Day: Transformers
The Scientist
Staff
| Feb 9, 2017
| 1 min read
These facial muscle cells were genetically reprogrammed into beating heart cells.
Generating Cardiac Precursor Cells
Kerry Grens
| Jun 1, 2016
| 2 min read
Researchers derive cardiac precursors to form cardiac muscle, endothelial, and smooth muscle cells in mice.
In Failing Hearts, Cardiomyocytes Alter Metabolism
Amanda B. Keener
| Jun 1, 2016
| 2 min read
While the heart cells normally burn fatty acids, when things go wrong ketones become the preferred fuel source.
The Fatty Acid–Ketone Switch
Amanda B. Keener
| May 31, 2016
| 1 min read
In failing hearts, cardiomyocytes change their fuel preference.
Mysterious Mechanisms of Cardiac Cell Therapy
Kerry Grens
| Feb 4, 2016
| 3 min read
Injections of progenitor cells into damaged rat hearts may improve function, but not because the implants themselves are creating new muscle.
Latest in Heart Stem Cell Debate
Kerry Grens
| Oct 26, 2015
| 3 min read
Given the right environment, cKit+ cells from the mouse heart can develop into new cardiac muscle, according to a study.
New Data Attempt to Resolve Protein Dispute
Kerry Grens
| Oct 22, 2015
| 2 min read
The latest analysis on GDF11, a proposed antiaging protein, blames discrepancies in the literature on misreported doses and misinterpretation.
Gel Heals Heart Attack Injury
Kerry Grens
| Sep 17, 2015
| 2 min read
A collagen patch seeded with a regenerative protein helps mice and pigs regain cardiac function after a heart attack.
Next Generation: Cell-Covered Fastener
Ruth Williams
| Aug 28, 2015
| 3 min read
Scientists have developed an interlocking cell scaffold for easy building and dismantling of tissues.
Celladon Shutters Its R&D
Kerry Grens
| Jun 26, 2015
| 1 min read
Biotech firm likely to pull the plug after its gene therapy product fails.
Regenerative Cardiomyocytes Found
Kerry Grens
| Jun 24, 2015
| 2 min read
Specialized cardiac cells in the mouse heart appear to be the long-sought-after proliferative heart cells.
Pneumonia-Causing Bacteria Poke Holes in Heart
Molly Sharlach
| Sep 18, 2014
| 4 min read
Microlesions in heart muscle may contribute to cardiac complications in elderly patients, a study shows.
More Doubt Cast Over Cardiac Stem Cells
Kerry Grens
| May 7, 2014
| 4 min read
Contrary to previous reports, cell lineage tracing reveals stem cells in the heart rarely contribute to new muscle.
Medical 3-D Printing’s Frontiers
Kate Yandell
| Aug 22, 2013
| 2 min read
Layer-by-layer manufacturing techniques could help re-make human body parts, or produce entirely new biocompatible machines.
Repairing hearts
Megan Scudellari
| Jun 8, 2011
| 3 min read
Upon activation, a novel population of resident cardiac cells forms new muscle after damage.
