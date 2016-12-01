ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
Cell lineage mapping
Cell lineage mapping
Image of the Day: Transgenic Axolotl
Kerry Grens
| Oct 3, 2018
| 1 min read
Lineage tracing reveals how cells help the salamanders regrow chopped-off limbs.
Image of the Day: Swiss Army Crustacean
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| May 2, 2018
| 1 min read
The tools researchers used to study how this amphipod’s limbs develop could help inform our understanding of cell lineages and fates.
John Sulston, Human Genome Project Leader, Dies
Kerry Grens
| Mar 11, 2018
| 2 min read
The biologist earned a Nobel Prize in 2002 for his work on
C. elegans
.
The Ever-Expanding T-Cell World: A Primer
Ashley P. Taylor
| Aug 7, 2017
| 8 min read
Researchers continue to identify new T-cell subtypes—and devise ways to use them to fight cancer.
The Scientist
attempts to catalog them all.
A Selection of CRISPR Proof-of-Principle Studies
Kelly Rae Chi
| Mar 1, 2017
| 7 min read
Advice on how to deploy the latest techniques in your own lab
Self-Editing Genetic Barcodes
Ruth Williams
| Dec 14, 2016
| 3 min read
Scientists create a CRISPR-based, self-editing cellular–barcoding system for extensive molecular recording.
How to Track Cell Lineages As They Develop
Kelly Rae Chi
| Dec 1, 2016
| 7 min read
Sequencing and gene-editing advances make tracing a cell
’
s journey throughout development easier than ever.
