  3. CRISPRa

The Scientist's LabTalk Podcast - Episode 2
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Oct 20, 2020 | 1 min read
Surviving Stress: The mysteries of neuronal survival and neurodegeneration
Using CRISPR to Edit Genes in Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells
Kelly Rae Chi | Sep 1, 2016 | 8 min read
Tips on how to surmount the challenges of working with CRISPR to manipulate genes in human stems cells to study their function in specific diseases or to correct genetic defects in patient cells.
Screening with CRISPR
Kelly Rae Chi | Jun 1, 2016 | 7 min read
Ever-improving CRISPR-based tools are already ripe for large-scale genetic screens.
Dial It Up, Dial It Down
Kelly Rae Chi | Mar 1, 2016 | 7 min read
Newer CRISPR tools for manipulating transcription will help unlock noncoding RNA’s many roles.
