Home
Subjects
directed evolution
directed evolution
Directing Superior Reagents for Better PCR Results
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and MilliporeSigma
| Oct 2, 2023
| 3 min read
Directed evolution approaches are creating new reagents to help a tried-and-true technique reach new heights.
Directed Evolution, Phage Display Nab Chemistry Nobel
Catherine Offord and Kerry Grens
| Oct 3, 2018
| 4 min read
The 2018 award goes to Frances Arnold, Gregory Winter, and George Smith.
Engineered Bacteria Build Carbon-Silicon Bonds
Joshua A. Krisch
| Nov 28, 2016
| 1 min read
Researchers tweak bacterial proteins, turning them into powerful enzymes capable of producing silicon-carbon compounds naturally and more efficiently than manmade catalysts.
Reverse Transcriptase with Proofreading Capabilities Created
Alison F. Takemura
| Jun 27, 2016
| 2 min read
Using directed evolution, researchers selected a DNA polymerase to copy RNA into DNA.
Chemical Engineer Wins Millennium Technology Prize
Tanya Lewis
| May 25, 2016
| 1 min read
Caltech’s Frances Arnold is honored for her work on directed evolution.
Genes Get in Your Eye
Ruth Williams
| Jun 12, 2013
| 3 min read
Directed evolution of a gene therapy virus vector improves its penetration into the retina.
Flies Evolve to Count
Hayley Dunning
| Jul 12, 2012
| 1 min read
Researchers breed fruit flies that, after 40 generations of conditioning, have acquired the ability to react to numbers.
The Immune System as a Tool for Directed Evolution
Aileen Constans
| Jan 30, 2005
| 3 min read
A team of researchers at the University of California, San Diego, has harnessed the body's ability to tweak antibody genes to drive protein evolution in the lab.
