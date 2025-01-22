Twist Bio&nbsp;

Twist Bioscience

At Twist Bioscience, our customizable solutions across the biological continuum raise the bar in diagnostics, therapeutics, industrial, agriculture and research markets.We drive innovation with confidence, without compromise. Whether delivering oligos, genes, proteins, libraries, characterization data, antibody discovery solutions, or NGS workflow tools, our scientific expertise and exceptional customer experience help navigate complex challenges, all with precision and at the scale and speed customers require. By enhancing R&D efficiency at every turn, we give scientists more shots on goal – more experiments, more iterations, more chances for remarkable discoveries.Together, we stand with customers in the relentless pursuit of progress, backed by enterprise reliability, to shape a healthier and more sustainable future for all. For more information about our products and services, please visit www.twistbioscience.com.

Content by Twist Bioscience

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TrueAmp Library Preparation Kit: Precise Prep for Your Target Enrichment Workflow

Teaching AI to Invent Enzymes Nature Never Imagined

Teaching AI to Invent Enzymes Nature Never Imagined

Functional Validation of AI-Designed CAR T Binders

Validation and Analysis of 12,000 AI-Driven CAR T Designs in the Bits to Binders Competition

Vector illustration of a Y-shaped antibody (immunoglobulin) molecule showing two antigen-binding arms and a central stem.

Building the Future of AI-Driven Nanobody and Antibody Design

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Exploring a Lab-in-the-Loop System for Antibody Design

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Using Site-Saturation Variant Libraries to Understand Viral Evolution

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Driving AI Antibody Engineering with Synthetic DNA Libraries

An illustration of a glowing circuit board design connected to a DNA helix, symbolizing AI-driven biologics design.

DNA and Protein Tools for AI-Driven Biologics Design

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Improving Crop Resilience with AI and DNA Synthesis

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The Holy Grail Hunt in De Novo Antibody Design

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Enhancing Sequencing-Based Genotyping with Enrichment Panels

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Advances in Methylation Detection and Custom Capture Panels

Discover how sequencing can help detect minimal residual disease in liquid biopsy samples.

Detecting Minimal Residual Disease Through Sequencing

Explore synthetic DNA’s many applications in cancer research

Weaving the Fabric of Cancer Research with Synthetic DNA

Discover how new technologies can accelerate genotyping.

Scalable Solutions for High-Throughput Genotyping

Image of a bright yellow noodle-like bacterial colony growing on an agar plate. There are three smaller white and mucoid colonies next to it.
June 2026

Contamination and the Curious Case of Noodlococcus

A group of microbiologists didn’t expect a noodle-like growth would turn into an online community that celebrated contamination.

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Make NGS Your BFF With Lunatic

Make NGS Your BFF With Lunatic

Unchained Labs
Scaling Human AT2 Cell Isolation for Translational Lung Research

Scaling Human AT2 Cell Isolation for Translational Lung Research

Miltenyi
Interpreting CRISPR Screens Through Protein-Level Biology

Interpreting CRISPR Screens Through Protein-Level Biology

Nomic Bio
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Translating Cancer Biomarker Research

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Products

Product News

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Tecan accelerates Data-Driven Lab journey with Agentic AI developments powered by NVIDIA

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Versant Diagnostics Expands Collaboration with Leica Biosystems as PRW Laboratories Becomes First to Deploy Aperio GT Elite Solution

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HighRes® and Cenevo Announce Co-Marketing Partnership to Accelerate the Agentic Connected Lab

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Leica Biosystems Launches AI-Powered Digital Pathology Solution in Europe, Middle East and Africa