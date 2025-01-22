A group of microbiologists didn’t expect a noodle-like growth would turn into an online community that celebrated contamination.View this Issue
Learn how Lunatic supports rapid, automation-ready nucleic acid quantification and quality control throughout next-generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation workflows.
Learn scalable approaches for isolating primary human alveolar type 2 (AT2) cells for translational lung research.
Amanda McQuade and Nathaniel Robichaud discuss how integrated proteomic and transcriptomic profiling can reveal cellular responses to genetic perturbations that are not captured through RNA analysis alone.
Integrating broad scope high-throughput omics technologies with targeted analytical validation assays enables translational cancer biomarker research workflows.
Intelligent agents can continuously analyze laboratory data, workflows, and system performance to uncover hidden patterns that limit throughput, constrain scalability, or reduce operational efficiency
Milestone deployment reflects growing demand for high-throughput, AI-enabled digital pathology workflows
The companies’ integrated Cellario OS™ and Mosaic platforms, already deployed by 5 of the top 10 global pharma companies, improve traceability and create the foundation for agentic laboratory automation.
High-throughput Aperio GT Elite scanner with AI-enabled quality control supports digital and computational pathology workflows