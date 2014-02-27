ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
An illustration of an orange tumor in a brain forming connections to healthy yellow neurons.
Hijacking Neurons’ Adaptive Abilities
Brain tumors use the brain’s plasticity to promote their own growth.
Hijacking Neurons’ Adaptive Abilities
Hijacking Neurons’ Adaptive Abilities

Brain tumors use the brain’s plasticity to promote their own growth.

Brain tumors use the brain’s plasticity to promote their own growth.

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. glioma

glioma

Epigenetic Marks May Cause Brain Tumor Formation
Jennifer Zieba, PhD | Sep 19, 2023 | 3 min read
Scientists established an epigenetic mouse model for glioma, providing insight into how epigenetics can initiate cancer.
Medical illustration of brain cancer with a microscopic magnification of malignant cells dividing in the tumor microenvironment.
Capturing the Brain Tumor Microenvironment with Tissue Engineering
Deanna MacNeil, PhD | Aug 4, 2023 | 3 min read
Researchers built a 3D glioblastoma model to study therapeutic resistance and improve drug screening systems.
Scientist pipetting at the bench in white coat and purple gloves
Chek-Mate for Gliomas
Aparna Nathan, PhD | May 22, 2023 | 3 min read
New research may make immunotherapy possible for hard-to-treat brain tumors.
outline of a brain slice with white patch surrounded by teal
Astrocytes Feed Glioblastoma, Promoting Tumor Growth: Mouse Study
Patience Asanga | Oct 5, 2022 | 3 min read
Starving glioblastoma tumors of the cholesterol made by astrocytes could suppress brain cancer progression.
Learn about effective biomarker detection from the blood
Next-Level Neuroscience
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team and MilliporeSigma | Sep 29, 2022 | 1 min read
Researchers use Single Molecule Counting (SMC®) technology to probe brain biomarkers.
Photograph of Humsa Venkatesh
Humsa Venkatesh Probes Cancer’s Grip on the Brain
Maddie Bender | Aug 15, 2022 | 3 min read
At Brigham and Women’s Hospital, the cancer biologist is combining research into the tumor microenvironment with the principles of neuroscience to tease apart how cancers grow—and how to stop them.
neutrobots, neutrophils, white blood cells, microrobots, nanorobots, microbots, glioma, brain cancer, paclitaxel, magnetic, swarm, mice
Microscopic Robots Deliver Drugs to the Brain
Asher Jones | Mar 30, 2021 | 5 min read
Researchers turned white blood cells called neutrophils into drug-smuggling “neutrobots,” which penetrated the blood-brain barrier to treat brain cancer in mice.
tumor brain surgery
Image of the Day: Tumor Vasculature
Amy Schleunes | Jan 24, 2020 | 2 min read
Researchers use a cutting-edge technique to map the blood vessels of brain tumors as patients are awake during surgery with the hope of reducing damage to adjacent tissues.
Aggressive Cancers Feed Off the Brain’s Nerves
Emily Makowski | Sep 20, 2019 | 2 min read
Three studies show that tumor cells can behave like neurons.
Targeted Brain Cancer Vaccine
Anna Azvolinsky | Jun 25, 2014 | 3 min read
Mouse study demonstrates the ability of a cancer vaccine targeted against a specific oncogenic mutation to elicit a protective anti-tumor immune response. 
Next Generation: Seeing Brain Tumors
Jef Akst | Feb 27, 2014 | 3 min read
A new camera system supports the visualization of gliomas stained with Tumor Paint, a chlorotoxin-based imaging agent that’s currently in clinical trials.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT