immune profiling

The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Jun 10, 2020 | 1 min read

James R. Heath, PhD, President of the Institute for Systems Biology will discuss key single-cell learnings and applications from the large Seattle-based academic pharmaceutical consortium committed to defining molecular mechanisms of SARS-CoV-2 infection and identifying potential prognostic immune biomarkers. Stacey Willard, PhD, from IsoPlexis will discuss how functional phenotyping individual immune cells using IsoPlexis technology edges researchers closer to predicting the risk for severe disease.