Find out how to overcome CAR T cell therapy&rsquo;s biggest challenges
High-Resolution CAR T Cell Analysis
Researchers reduce therapeutic CAR T cell heterogeneity with targeted single-cell transcriptomics.
Researchers reduce therapeutic CAR T cell heterogeneity with targeted single-cell transcriptomics.

immune profiling

Small Changes, Big Consequences
Small Changes, Big Consequences
Niki Spahich, PhD | Aug 23, 2022 | 3 min read
To understand the mechanisms behind severe COVID-19, researchers identified common COVID-19 genetic risk variants that affect immune cell function.
Explore single cell and spatial methods for studying cancer biology
Analyzing Multiple Dimensions of Cancer Biology
10x Genomics | Aug 3, 2022 | 1 min read
Single cell and spatial assays provide information on different aspects of cancer.
Find the right storage conditions for blood samples destined for single cell sequencing experiments
How Do Storage Conditions Alter Single Cell Gene Expression Data Quality?
10x Genomics | Apr 19, 2022 | 1 min read
Scientists profiled whole blood samples to find the ideal storage environment for downstream single cell analyses.
Discover How to Enhance Cell and Gene Therapy Efficacy and Safety
Technologies to Transform Cell and Gene Therapy Development
10x Genomics | Feb 9, 2022 | 1 min read
Researchers incorporate cutting-edge technologies to improve cancer treatment.
Monitor and analyze cancer cell therapies
Monitoring Cancer Immune Cell Therapies
10x Genomics | Nov 15, 2021 | 1 min read
Single cell and spatial analyses of cell-based cancer therapeutics and patient responses enhance treatment efficacy.
Technique Talk: Single Cell Sequencing Sample Preparation for Oncology Research
The Scientist Creative Services Team in collaboration with 10x Genomics | Apr 29, 2021 | 1 min read
In this workshop, learn tips and tricks for preparing cancer tissue samples for a variety of single cell applications.
Improving COVID-19 Treatment & Vaccine Development by Modulating the Immune Response: Applying Single-Cell Proteomics 
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Jun 10, 2020 | 1 min read
James R. Heath, PhD, President of the Institute for Systems Biology will discuss key single-cell learnings and applications from the large Seattle-based academic pharmaceutical consortium committed to defining molecular mechanisms of SARS-CoV-2 infection and identifying potential prognostic immune biomarkers. Stacey Willard, PhD, from IsoPlexis will discuss how functional phenotyping individual immune cells using IsoPlexis technology edges researchers closer to predicting the risk for severe disease. 
2018 Top 10 Innovations
The Scientist Staff | Dec 1, 2018 | 10+ min read
Biology happens on many levels, from ecosystems to electron transport chains. These tools may help spur discoveries at all of life's scales.
