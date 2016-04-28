metagenomics

ADVERTISEMENT
A fruit bat in the hands of a researcher
How an Early Warning Radar Could Prevent Future Pandemics
Metagenomic sequencing can help detect unknown pathogens, but its widespread use faces challenges.
Orange and blue spring with steam rising&nbsp;
Archaea Sport Structures that Shuttle Genes Among Microbes
Natalia Mesa, PhD | Nov 16, 2022 | 3 min read
Researchers find so-called integrons, previously known only in bacteria, in their distantly related microbial relatives. 
Mammoth Extinction
Finding The Cause of Mammoth Extinction
Sejal Davla, PhD | Sep 7, 2022 | 3 min read
Environmental DNA and climate change data suggest that vegetation scarcity led to the mass extinction of herbivore species, including Arctic mammoths.
43730-ts-gut-microbiome-webinar-banner-jp800x560
Revealing Neuronal Influencers Among the Gut Microbiome
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | 1 min read
In this webinar, Sarkis Mazmanian and Daniel Mucida highlight how intestinal bacteria influence neuronal function and regeneration.
Photo of Romaine River in Quebec
Microbial Analysis of River Reveals Considerable Diversity
Annie Melchor | Mar 1, 2022 | 4 min read
Scientists in Canada trace how aquatic communities change as Quebec’s Romaine River flows into the sea.
Seagrass underwater on a sandy seabed.
Seagrasses Continue to Emit Methane Decades After Death
Alejandra Manjarrez, PhD | Feb 22, 2022 | 4 min read
Methane production, likely achieved by a diverse group of methanogenic archaea, occurs at similar rates in both alive and dead seagrasses, a study reports. The findings highlight the potential environmental impact of seagrasses declining globally.
38447-ts-antibiotic-resistance-webinar-banner-jp800x560
Understanding Our Enemies: Identifying Mechanisms of Antibiotic Resistance
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | 1 min read
Researchers sample and sequence bacteria from biological and environmental sources to learn how to overcome selective pressure
Fish in a big blue aquarium
Microbes Responsible for Stealing Aquarium Medicine
Amanda Heidt | Feb 1, 2022 | 6 min read
Researchers discover that bacteria break down medicinal compounds for their nitrogen, solving a mystery that has vexed aquatic veterinarians for years.
Mummified Gut Bugs Reveal Ancient Dietary Secrets
Iris Kulbatski, PhD | Jan 10, 2022 | 5 min read
Reconstructing the diet and microbiome of human ancestors shows an astonishingly rapid loss of microbiome diversity.
A Little Help From My Friends: Lessons Learned From Microbiome Metagenomics
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | 1 min read
Heather Jordan and Jennifer Wargo will discuss how metagenomics studies help uncover new and medically relevant functions of the human microbiome.
2-800x560
Gut Bugs May Help Centenarians Reach Their 100th Birthdays
Roni Dengler, PhD | Aug 30, 2021 | 3 min read
Centenarians have distinct microbiomes with species that produce unique bile acids, which may help thwart illness.
major depressive disorder depression microbiome bacteria virus phage bacteriophage metabolite metabolomics
Distinct Microbiome and Metabolites Linked with Depression
Rachael Moeller Gorman | Dec 9, 2020 | 4 min read
The gastrointestinal tracts of people with major depressive disorder harbor a signature composition of viruses, bacteria, and their metabolic products, according to the most comprehensive genomic and metabolomic analysis in depression to date.
Life Thrives Within the Earth’s Crust
Catherine Offord | Oct 1, 2018 | 10+ min read
From journeys into mines to explorations of volcanoes on the ocean floor, deep voyages reveal the richness of the planet’s deep biosphere.
Archaea Family Tree Blossoms, Thanks to Genomics
Amber Dance | Jun 1, 2018 | 10+ min read
Identification of new archaea species elucidates the domain’s unique  biology and sheds light on its relationship to eukaryotes.
Genomic Particularities Hint at Vampire Bat’s Ability to Live Off Blood
Kerry Grens | Feb 19, 2018 | 1 min read
In cooperation with its microbiome, the animal has genetic help in digesting blood and warding off pathogens.
Shotgun Sequencing Outdone by Amplicon
Catherine Offord | Aug 8, 2017 | 3 min read
The shotgun approach, typically thought to be the superior method, may substantially underestimate diversity in environments that have not already been classified, researchers find.
Mini-Metagenomics Leads to Microbial Discovery
Abby Olena, PhD | Jul 14, 2017 | 3 min read
Researchers develop a method that combines the strengths of shotgun metagenomics and single-cell genome sequencing in a microfluidics-based platform.
Number of Bacterial and Archaeal Type Strains Doubled
Aggie Mika | Jun 14, 2017 | 2 min read
Scientists expand the microbial tree of life by publishing more than 1,000 novel reference genomes.  
Unknown Protein Structures Predicted
Ruth Williams | Jan 19, 2017 | 3 min read
Metagenomic sequence data boosts the power of protein modeling software to yield hundreds of new protein structure predictions.
Transplanted Fecal Microbes Stick Around
Tanya Lewis | Apr 28, 2016 | 3 min read
Donor bacteria coexist with a recipient’s own for three months after a fecal transplant.
