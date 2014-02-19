Subscribe
Next Generation: Personalized Probiotic Skin Care
Joshua A. Krisch
| Feb 26, 2017
| 3 min read
Scientists treat
Staphylococcus aureus
skin infections using lotions made with bacteria from atopic dermatitis patients’ own microbiomes.
Next Generation: Ingestible Device Powered by Stomach Acid
Abby Olena, PhD
| Feb 9, 2017
| 3 min read
An ingestible, electronic capsule can harvest energy from stomach acid for up to a week in a pig model system.
How to Improve Yield and Reproducibility in Different -Omics Applications
Covaris
| 1 min read
Extracting nucleic acids and proteins gently from samples increases experimental success.
Next Generation: Mobile Microscope Detects DNA Sequences
Abby Olena, PhD
| Jan 17, 2017
| 3 min read
A cell phone–based microscope can identify mutations in tumor tissue and image products of DNA sequencing reactions.
Next Generation: Biocompatible Microdevices
Abby Olena, PhD
| Jan 6, 2017
| 3 min read
A new fabrication strategy enables scientists to manufacture fully biocompatible, implantable medical devices.
Next Generation: Toward Synthetic Neural Tissue
Catherine Offord
| Apr 1, 2016
| 3 min read
Scientists produce a tissue-like material containing hundreds of light-activated compartments that transmits an electrical signal when illuminated.
Next Generation: Designer Cells Treat Psoriasis
Karen Zusi
| Dec 16, 2015
| 3 min read
Engineered cells detect early biomarkers of a psoriasis flare-up in mice and release compounds to soothe or prevent the skin reaction.
Next Generation: Nano Sunblock
Anna Azvolinsky
| Sep 28, 2015
| 3 min read
A new nanoparticle-based sunblock is effective, long-lasting, and may eliminate absorption of potentially harmful chemicals into the skin and bloodstream, a mouse study shows.
Next Generation: Smart Insulin Patch
Amanda B. Keener
| Jun 22, 2015
| 3 min read
A microneedle patch automatically releases insulin in response to high glucose levels.
Next Generation: Precision Blood Rinsing
Molly Sharlach
| Nov 25, 2014
| 3 min read
A microfluidic device can safely remove glycerol from thawed red blood cells in minutes, potentially making frozen blood more feasible for routine transfusions.
Next Generation: Freeze-Dried Gene Networks
Jef Akst
| Oct 23, 2014
| 3 min read
Researchers devise a way to preserve bits of paper containing synthetic gene networks, which can be easily stored and widely distributed. Rehydrated, transcription and translation “come to life.”
Next Generation: Fat-Targeted Gene Knockdown
Molly Sharlach
| Oct 5, 2014
| 3 min read
A small peptide helps a silencing construct home in on the adipocytes of obese mice.
Next Generation: Blood-Cleansing Device
Anna Azvolinsky
| Sep 14, 2014
| 3 min read
An external device that mimics the structure of a spleen can cleanse the blood of rats with acute sepsis, ridding the fluid of pathogens and toxins.
Next Generation: See-through Mice
Ruth Williams
| Jul 31, 2014
| 3 min read
An improved tissue-clearing technique makes whole animals transparent.
Next Generation: Synthetic Phospholipids Track Cancer
Ruth Williams
| Jun 11, 2014
| 3 min read
Scientists generate tumor-targeting molecules that can be used for imaging and treatment.
Next Generation: Biofilm-Busting Catheter
Daniel Cossins
| Mar 28, 2014
| 3 min read
New urinary catheter design facilitates the elimination of bacterial biofilms that can cause blockages and increase the risk of urinary tract infections.
Next Generation: Nanoparticles Augment Plant Functions
Daniel Cossins
| Mar 16, 2014
| 4 min read
The incorporation of synthetic nanoparticles into plants can enhance photosynthesis and transform leaves into biochemical sensors.
Next Generation: Seeing Brain Tumors
Jef Akst
| Feb 27, 2014
| 3 min read
A new camera system supports the visualization of gliomas stained with Tumor Paint, a chlorotoxin-based imaging agent that’s currently in clinical trials.
Next Generation: Sensor-Laden Sheath to Monitor the Heart
Daniel Cossins
| Feb 25, 2014
| 3 min read
A flexible, sensor-loaded membrane that fits snugly around the heart provides high-resolution monitoring of multiple cardiac health markers.
Next Generation: Photoswitch Chemical Restores Sight
Laasya Samhita
| Feb 19, 2014
| 3 min read
In blind mice, a light-stimulated small molecule temporarily confers photosensitivity to retinal ganglion cells despite rod and cone damage.
