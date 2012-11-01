ADVERTISEMENT
Tau proteins disrupt the movement of molecules into and out of neuronal cells’ nuclei.
Tau proteins disrupt the movement of molecules into and out of neuronal cells’ nuclei.
Infographic: Leaky Gates
Ashley Yeager
| Nov 1, 2018
| 1 min read
A study explores how nuclear pore complexes are disrupted in Alzheimer’s disease.
Image of the Day: Nuclear Pore Complex
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Mar 20, 2018
| 1 min read
The structure has a stress-resilient architecture reminiscent of suspension bridges.
Infographic: Following the Force
Ning Wang
| Jan 31, 2017
| 1 min read
Physical forces propagate from the outside of cells inward and vice versa.
Early 3-D Image Analysis Revealed Surprising Symmetry in the Nuclear Pore
Ben Andrew Henry
| Dec 1, 2016
| 3 min read
In 1992, advancements in microscopy zoomed in on the precise architecture of the complex, including unforeseen structural repetition in two halves of the ring.
Nuclear Pores Come into Sharper Focus
André Hoelz and Daniel H. Lin
| Dec 1, 2016
| 10 min read
Solving a long-standing structural puzzle will open the door to understanding one of the cell’s most enigmatic machines.
Video: Inner Circle
The Scientist
Staff
| Nov 30, 2016
| 1 min read
See an animation that illustrates emerging insights into the inner ring structures of the nuclear pore complex.
Observing the Nuclear Pore
Tanya Lewis
| May 2, 2016
| 1 min read
Scientists visualize nuclear pore complexes for the first time, using high-speed atomic force microscopy.
Nuclear Pore QA
Kerry Grens
| Dec 1, 2014
| 2 min read
A known membrane-remodeling complex earns a newly identified role as a quality-assurance director during the assembly of nuclear pores.
Exit Strategy
Hayley Dunning
| Nov 1, 2012
| 2 min read
Large RNA-protein packets use a novel mechanism to escape the cell nucleus.
