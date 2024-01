In mice, the fight-or-flight response overactivates the cells, causing a drop in their numbers, which leads to loss of hair color.

Stress Turns Hair Gray By Depleting Pigment-Producing Stem Cells

In mice, the fight-or-flight response overactivates the cells, causing a drop in their numbers, which leads to loss of hair color.