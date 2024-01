In flies and mice, a viral protein increases the rate of energy use by heart cells. But it’s not yet clear if the finding applies to humans.

Scientists ID Heart-Damaging SARS-CoV-2 Protein

In flies and mice, a viral protein increases the rate of energy use by heart cells. But it’s not yet clear if the finding applies to humans.

