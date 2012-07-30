ADVERTISEMENT
Wine Therapy, Middle Ages
The beverage was a popular tonic and antiseptic.
Different Alcoholic Drinks Tied to Different Moods
Catherine Offord
| Nov 21, 2017
| 2 min read
An online survey finds that people report feeling most relaxed with a glass of red wine or beer, and most aggressive when drinking spirits.
Compound Found in Red Wine Boosts Immune Cell Function
Catherine Offord
| Oct 16, 2017
| 2 min read
At low doses, resveratrol enhanced human T-cell activity in vitro, while at high doses it interfered with cell signaling.
The Evolution of Beer Yeast
Ben Andrew Henry
| Sep 11, 2016
| 2 min read
Sequencing more than 150 yeast genomes, scientists describe distinct lineages cultivated by humans for making beer and wine.
Local Microbes Give Wine Character
Ruth Williams
| Sep 24, 2015
| 3 min read
Yeast strains from different regions of New Zealand generate wines with varying chemistries.
Resveratrol’s Low-Dose Anticancer Effect
Bob Grant
| Jul 31, 2015
| 2 min read
The antioxidant found in red wine and some berries shows that small doses have more potent antitumor effects than large doses in a mouse model.
Soil Bacteria Live on Wine Grapes
Kerry Grens
| Mar 25, 2015
| 1 min read
The earthiness of Merlot may have to do with grapevine-dwelling microbiota.
Speaking of Science
The Scientist
Staff
| Sep 1, 2014
| 2 min read
September 2014's selection of notable quotes
A Wine Bacterium’s Proteome
Abby Olena, PhD
| Feb 26, 2014
| 1 min read
Scientists map the partial proteome of a common lactic acid bacterium.
Microbial Terroir
Abby Olena, PhD
| Nov 26, 2013
| 2 min read
Researchers show that microbes on the surface and stems of wine grapes are nonrandomly associated with the plant’s variety and geographic region.
Fungus Versus Plant
Ruth Williams
| Oct 3, 2013
| 3 min read
The crop-destroying gray mold fungus uses RNA weapons to disable plant defenses and invade.
Yeast's Wasp Winter Retreat
Hayley Dunning
| Jul 30, 2012
| 2 min read
Wasps harbor yeast in their guts all winter long, then spread the microbes among wineries and vineyards.
