ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Wine Therapy, Middle Ages
Wine Therapy, Middle Ages
The beverage was a popular tonic and antiseptic.
Wine Therapy, Middle Ages
Wine Therapy, Middle Ages

The beverage was a popular tonic and antiseptic.

The beverage was a popular tonic and antiseptic.

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. wine

wine

Different Alcoholic Drinks Tied to Different Moods
Catherine Offord | Nov 21, 2017 | 2 min read
An online survey finds that people report feeling most relaxed with a glass of red wine or beer, and most aggressive when drinking spirits.
Compound Found in Red Wine Boosts Immune Cell Function
Catherine Offord | Oct 16, 2017 | 2 min read
At low doses, resveratrol enhanced human T-cell activity in vitro, while at high doses it interfered with cell signaling. 
The Evolution of Beer Yeast
Ben Andrew Henry | Sep 11, 2016 | 2 min read
Sequencing more than 150 yeast genomes, scientists describe distinct lineages cultivated by humans for making beer and wine.
Local Microbes Give Wine Character
Ruth Williams | Sep 24, 2015 | 3 min read
Yeast strains from different regions of New Zealand generate wines with varying chemistries.
Resveratrol’s Low-Dose Anticancer Effect
Bob Grant | Jul 31, 2015 | 2 min read
The antioxidant found in red wine and some berries shows that small doses have more potent antitumor effects than large doses in a mouse model.
Soil Bacteria Live on Wine Grapes
Kerry Grens | Mar 25, 2015 | 1 min read
The earthiness of Merlot may have to do with grapevine-dwelling microbiota.
Speaking of Science
The Scientist Staff | Sep 1, 2014 | 2 min read
September 2014's selection of notable quotes
A Wine Bacterium’s Proteome
Abby Olena, PhD | Feb 26, 2014 | 1 min read
Scientists map the partial proteome of a common lactic acid bacterium.
Microbial Terroir
Abby Olena, PhD | Nov 26, 2013 | 2 min read
Researchers show that microbes on the surface and stems of wine grapes are nonrandomly associated with the plant’s variety and geographic region.
Fungus Versus Plant
Ruth Williams | Oct 3, 2013 | 3 min read
The crop-destroying gray mold fungus uses RNA weapons to disable plant defenses and invade.
Yeast's Wasp Winter Retreat
Hayley Dunning | Jul 30, 2012 | 2 min read
Wasps harbor yeast in their guts all winter long, then spread the microbes among wineries and vineyards.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT