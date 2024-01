The procedure, performed last Friday, is a milestone in a long effort to boost the number of organs available for safe transplantation.

Man Receives Transplanted Heart from Genetically Modified Pig

The procedure, performed last Friday, is a milestone in a long effort to boost the number of organs available for safe transplantation.