Technique Talks

Comprehensive Quality Control and Interactive Analysis of Single Cell RNA-seq Data
The Scientist
| Nov 7, 2023
| 1 min read
In this webinar, Joshua Campbell will talk about the fundamentals of scRNA-seq analysis and how to handle various challenges.
Illuminating Organs with Organoids
The Scientist
| Nov 6, 2023
| 1 min read
In this webinar, Benjamin Freedman talks about the importance of organoids in modeling organ function and disease.
Turning the PAGE: Tips for Protein Electrophoresis and Western Blotting
The Scientist
| Sep 11, 2023
| 1 min read
In this webinar, Kelly Wolfe will discuss the dos and don’ts of protein electrophoresis and western blotting.
Best Practices for Organoid Technologies
The Scientist
| Jun 20, 2023
| 1 min read
Dosh Whye will discuss best practices for organoid modeling and how researchers leverage the latest technologies to achieve their goals.
The Intricacies of Western Blotting
The Scientist
| Jun 2, 2023
| 1 min read
In this webinar, R. Hal Scofield discusses hints and tips on how to generate clean and reproducible western blot data, even in tricky situations.
Technique Talk: The Fundamentals of Mass Spectrometry-Based Proteomics
The Scientist
| May 23, 2023
| 1 min read
Learn the basics of proteomics analysis and nanoLC-MS/MS data acquisition.
Technique Talk: Developing and Optimizing Immunohistochemistry Protocols
The Scientist
| Mar 22, 2023
| 1 min read
Learn about the fundamentals of immunohistochemistry in this workshop for better protocol development and troubleshooting.
The Fundamentals of Spectral Flow Cytometry
The Scientist
| Jan 26, 2023
| 1 min read
In this webinar, Mirko Corselli discusses the similarities, differences, and advantages of spectral flow cytometry compared to conventional flow.
How to Produce Successful Viral Vectors
The Scientist
| Nov 23, 2022
| 1 min read
Learn how to be successful with transfection parameters, cell culture considerations, and assessment methodology when producing viral vectors.
Single-Cell Spatial Transcriptomics with Cleavable Fluorescent Probes
The Scientist
| Oct 21, 2022
| 1 min read
In this webinar, Jia Guo discusses the basics of in situ hybridization and how to use novel fluorescent probes for ultra-sensitive single-cell resolution in situ genomics.
Technique Talk: Turning the PAGE—The Dos and Don’ts of Protein Electrophoresis and Western Blotting
The Scientist
and Merck
| Sep 22, 2022
| 1 min read
In this webinar, Kelly Wolfe will discuss innovations that streamline western blotting workflows.
Technique Talk: Developing Spatial Multiomic Maps
The Scientist
| Aug 29, 2022
| 1 min read
Rafael Kramann will discuss spatial transcriptome and epigenome changes to identify injury, repair, and remodeling in myocardial infarction.
Technique Talk: Understanding Cancer One Base Edit at a Time
The Scientist
| May 19, 2022
| 1 min read
Francisco J. Sánchez-Rivera will discuss strategies to design CRISPR base editor libraries for in vivo applications.
Technique Talk: Straightening Out Messy Western Blots
The Scientist
| May 13, 2022
| 1 min read
In this webinar, Aldrin Gomes will reveal how to obtain reproducible, publication-ready western blot images.
Technique Talk: Purifying Plant-Based Endogenous Biomolecules
The Scientist
| May 5, 2022
| 1 min read
Learn how reagents affect plant nucleic acids and jeopardize downstream PCR work.
Technique Talk: Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells: Reprogramming and Applications
The Scientist
| Apr 27, 2022
| 1 min read
Ritu Kumar will discuss how derivation of induced pluripotent stem cells from somatic cells has revolutionized regenerative medicine.
Technique Talk: An Improved Way to Detect CAR T Cells and SARS-CoV-2-Binding Cells
The Scientist
and Bio-Techne
| Apr 13, 2022
| 1 min read
Jody Bonnevier will discuss the advantages of Fluorokines™ for detecting and investigating CAR T cells and other key drivers of the immune system.
