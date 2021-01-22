FREE Webinar
Thursday, February 25, 2021
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Eastern Time
Working with stem cells is a game-changer for scientists researching developmental biology and formulating life-saving therapeutics. Researchers must carefully cultivate these precious cells and guide their differentiation and expansion in 2D tissue culture. Success in these endeavors requires careful attention to detail and excellent cell culture techniques.
This Technique Talk will teach you the tips and tricks needed for growing stem cells in 2D culture conditions.
Learning Objectives
- Stem cell quality control and morphological differences
- Stem cell passaging and maintenance
- Feeder-dependent vs feeder-free methods
Meet the Instructor:
Laura Pellegrini, PhD
Postdoctoral Research Fellow
Madeline Lancaster Laboratory
Medical Research Council (MRC) Laboratory of Molecular Biology
University of Cambridge
