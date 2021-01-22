FREE Webinar

Thursday, February 25, 2021

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Eastern Time



Working with stem cells is a game-changer for scientists researching developmental biology and formulating life-saving therapeutics. Researchers must carefully cultivate these precious cells and guide their differentiation and expansion in 2D tissue culture. Success in these endeavors requires careful attention to detail and excellent cell culture techniques.



This Technique Talk will teach you the tips and tricks needed for growing stem cells in 2D culture conditions.

Learning Objectives

Stem cell quality control and morphological differences

Stem cell passaging and maintenance

Feeder-dependent vs feeder-free methods

Meet the Instructor:

Laura Pellegrini, PhD

Postdoctoral Research Fellow

Madeline Lancaster Laboratory

Medical Research Council (MRC) Laboratory of Molecular Biology

University of Cambridge





